Notes, prayers and cooperation from the public needed to support health care workers in Goshen
As board chairmen of Goshen Health and Goshen Hospital, we are extremely proud of the remarkable job our providers and colleagues are doing in these trying times. They are exhausted from long hours working in uncomfortable personal protective equipment and heartbroken over the suffering and death of so many. Yet, in spite of this they continue to do extraordinary work caring for and comforting their patients who are alone … sometimes holding tablets and phones for patients who are dying so they can say goodbye to their loved ones.
Please take a moment and join us in thanking a health care hero today. Send a note, say a prayer, make a call or drop them a message on social media. Every health care worker in our region needs to hear from us now more than ever that they are appreciated!
Every day our colleagues witness the devastating effects that COVID-19 is having on our patients but continue to see some in our community who don’t take this pandemic seriously or follow appropriate precautions. We can’t know how many deaths might have been prevented; but we do know that the only way to reduce the spread of this virus is by wearing masks, washing hands frequently, physical distancing and staying home when sick or exposed to the virus.
On behalf of our colleagues and providers at Goshen Health and the entire health care community, we are pleading with everyone to do what they can to mitigate the spread of the virus. We have never depended on you more. Please keep yourselves and our community safe so that our hospitals can maintain the capacity and staff to care for you and your loved ones.
Bruce Hughes MD, chair, Goshen Hospital Board of Directors
LeRoy Weaver MD, chair, Goshen Health Board of Directors
County Council candidate thankful for support
I give thanks for the support of many friends, families and Elkhart County residents.
I know Elkhart County has a 2:1 ratio of Republicans to Democrats, but I reached out to quite a few old and new Republican friends.
They heard my campaign push — sustainability, resiliency, and thinking about the future — and voted for those goals.
The question is — how does a Democrat reach an Elkhart County Republican if when you come to the door they ask, “What side are you?”
We need a body politic that doesn’t rely on the demagoguery of Red or Blue but of the ethics of the candidate.
I accomplished my goals of getting the word out about the triple bottom line philosophy and climate action in all decisions. I got the word out that the county government needs to think about my future grandchildren.
Voters need not fear retribution for whom they vote for. Vote for the person you think has the best qualities to be that public servant that the county deserves.
I wish Tom, Tina and Adam the best in the next four years. May you think about sustainability and resiliency in your decisions. Please represent all residents of Elkhart County. All = progressives, immigrants, scientists. Trust science.
I applaud all the Democratic candidates! I hope all of you remain candidates in the future.
I thank all of you that backed me with financial donations and moral support for me and for the county’s reach for fair representation, equality and respect for all.
Thank you Sonny and Lisa for being my public relations squad.
Thank you artists and endorsers for the encouragement.
Thank you especially to Michele, Dylan and Skye during the campaign.
Paul Steury, Goshen
