News survey asks the wrong question
Your survey on the subject of “political signs” asks the wrong question. There is nothing in Judge Christofeno’s decision (or in the applicable zoning regulations) that speaks of “political” signs. The issue being addressed is the sizeof signs, not their content. If Lori Arnold were to reduce the number and size of her signs to conform to the law, I would defend her right to them, even though I strongly disagree with most of the message she is trying to convey. Her present extravagant display constitutes an eyesore, which could threaten property values (among other things) in her neighborhood, and that is what zoning regulations try to prevent.
The laws Ms. Arnold is violating call for no more than eight total square feet of signs, no more than three feet high, regardless of their subject. She has already made a gesture toward compliance by moving her mess off the sidewalk, but the unsightliness leaks past her property line. That makes it a concern for the whole community.
If those of her supporters who are making financial contributions toward her fines find themselves needing to sell their own properties one day, they might just find that they have helped her reduce the amount of money they can ask for them.
— Lin Garber, Goshen
Shooters use the most efficient weapons to kill people
So, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” We can’t call these acts of domestic terrorism. Next thing you know we won’t be able to call them mass shootings — it might offend the guns.
Seriously, people do have to pick up the guns to use them. That’s just it — these people choose the easiest weapon that will kill the most people in the shortest amount of time. They know what they are doing. These people who died were shot. By a gun. They didn’t die by heart attack or something else. They were shot. By a gun. Intentionally.
For those who want to emphasize mental health — great. Where is the help for this coming from? “Repeal and Replace” — remember that? The ACA , had its faults to be sure. It covered, somewhat mental health. So those who wanted it replaced with...? What have you replaced any mental health resources with?
Actually, I feel kind of sorry for those who are dealing with all this anger and hatred. They seem to feel that violence is the only avenue of escape. We seem to feed this kind of behavior by saying good ‘ol boys don’t need to be responsible for this behavior. When was the last time the NRA came out after a mass shooting and said anything about not condoning this kind of action? Then, of course there’s the “insurrection.” Those arrested are blaming Trump — one is even trying to say they have “brain damage “ because they listened to Trump. By all means, let’s make sure they can get a gun. We seem to want an easy solution to our society’s problems. Well, guess what? It’s going to take a multi-pronged effort to make any headway. We have to see the need first of all.
— Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
