New courts complex not needed
The current idea of the government of Elkhart County to consolidate our courts into one building should not be considered without a little history of our local judicial system.
I have been a practicing attorney here for 49 years. When I started, there were three county courts. Circuit Court, which sat in Goshen with the “dean” of Indiana Judge Aldo Simson presiding. Elkhart Superior Courts 1 and 2 were located in Elkhart. When the need for another court arose, I worked on the county bar association’s committee and we were successful in obtaining Elkhart Superior Court 3. In order to continue to provide judicial services to the residents of both Goshen and Elkhart, Superior Court 3 was located in the Goshen courthouse.
It wasn’t long before the need arose for additional services and a county court was established for both cities, to again provide needed services for the residents of both communities. These two courts had limited jurisdiction and, when the need arose again for more judicial services, these two courts were elevated to the status of superior courts (4 and 5). When Superior Court 6 was developed, it was to sit in the city of Elkhart.
The local bar associations have worked hard through the years to maintain a judicial center in both cities to adequately and conveniently serve the population base. To my knowledge, no one in authority now has bothered to ask either local bar association what they thought about this project. The commissioners keep saying this is what the judges want. I am not sure this is what they all want.
Since the pandemic, all courts are livestreaming their proceedings and most lawyers and parties are appearing remotely. I continue to practice and I have not been to either building since March. There is really no reason that would require us to return to the old process. When necessary to appear in person, the people admitted to the buildings can be limited to the parties, their lawyers and any necessary witnesses and jurors.
We do not need to expend this large amount of money in this uncertain time. Updates and repairs that are necessary for each building can be completed and I dare say for a lot less than the projected $80 million. The historic majestic beautiful courthouse in Goshen can and should continue to be what it was designed and built for … housing the courts.
Thomas M. Leatherman, Goshen
Founder of Halloween event thankful for those who helped
On behalf of the Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat I would like to thank everyone who came and participated in this annual event. It was amazing to see many new faces and some familiar ones this year. We started this event to bring awareness to children with medical needs, such as food allergies, diabetes, Autism, feeding tubes, sensitivities, etc. These children are not able to experience a candy filled Halloween. We are inclusive and always welcome all children to help us celebrate this holiday in a unique and fun way.
Our event team of volunteers want to give a shout out to all those who helped, donated and sponsored this event. Jenna Obert from Still Moments Photography, AlphaGraphics, Mapleleaf Printing, Premier Arts Ambassadors, The city of Elkhart Fire Department, including Chief Brian Bemiller and the crew from Central Fire Station, William’s Warriors: Liam’s Medical Journey, Molyneaux Family, Menno Travel, Lighthouse Autism, The Therapy Playce, the Elkhart Police Department, Lucy Schultz Designs, Stephanie Krohl Public Relations. Finally, to all our friends and family who once again stepped up and provided donations and their time to help pass out items.
I am always left feeling so blessed and thankful seeing so many children enjoying this event. Every year this event continues to grow, if you would like to be a part of this amazing event, please reach out to us at info.michianafoodfreetrunktreat@gmail.com. Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/MichianaFoodFreeTrunkorTreat
Jamie Stuck, Bristol, Founder of Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.