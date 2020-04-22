Network shows bias in press conference coverage
What is it about CNN? As soon as President Trump exits the daily briefing of the corona virus task force and has answered numerous press questions, they stop their coverage. But other networks continue the coverage with Vice President Pence and others fielding numerous more press questions, as they should. It is important information we need to hear from the doctors Birx and Fauci and others.
In the meantime, Wolf Blitzer and guests do nothing but pick apart everything the president has said. Why? Wouldn’t it be more important to continue covering the questions asked by the reporters? FOX does.
I did not vote for President Trump in 2016. But he is our president and he has given the vice president the responsibility of leading the task force. And we need to hear everything they have to share with the reporters.
CNN’s political bias is nowhere more evident. Grow up and report fairly CNN.
Dick Craig, Goshen
Senator says Brad Rogers best person for county commissioner
As a lifelong Elkhart County resident and small business owner, who has served in county government for 24 years, and now serves in the Indiana Senate, I realize the issues and pressures faced by our local elected leaders. It takes strength of character to stand on principle. I believe that Brad Rogers is the candidate we need in the office of Elkhart County Commissioner, District 2.
As sheriff, he was not afraid to stand up for the rights of Elkhart County residents. He defended our Indiana and federal constitutions. I believe he will show that same commitment as a county commissioner.
Brad will bring much needed conservative values and a freedom-oriented philosophy to Elkhart County’s Board of Commissioners. With over three decades of service to our county, he understands that limited government and an approach based on the individual person is the key to the preservation of our republic. He will work to serve you, the people of Elkhart County.
I am pleased to endorse Brad’s candidacy for county commissioner, and I encourage you to join me in voting for him in the 2020 Republican primary.
Blake Doriot, Senate District 12, Syracuse
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.