Teacher urges community to support Elkhart schools referendum
As a teacher with more than 25 years serving the students and families of Elkhart Community Schools, I’m writing to urge community members to vote YES on May 4, which will maintain our one-mile walk zone for our students and will help create a pay raise for all staff, not just teachers.
School funding isn’t just an Elkhart issue, it is an Indiana issue. Property tax dollars that were collected for schools used to stay local. Around 2009, the state Legislature decided that all property taxes collected for schools should go down to Indianapolis. Once there, the money is crunched through an eight-page formula that is so complicated even legislators who approve it don’t understand it. The money is then “returned” to us based on what the state feels we need to operate. Last year, ECS was shorted $2 million due to the complexity formula. Much of this money taken from districts is diverted to vouchers for online, religious, or other private charter schools.
Likewise, state funding levels have not kept up with inflation. Between 2009 and 2018, funding per pupil increased 1.67%. In 2021, we’re serving almost the same number of students as we were nine years ago, but with 2012 funding levels. That equates to $8 million fewer dollars.
A strong school system helps to create a strong community. Show that you believe in our schools as we strive to meet the educational, social, emotional, and physical needs of all of Elkhart’s kids.
Krista Riblet, Bristol
NAACP urges support of school referendum
The NAACP has historically supported public education. The Elkhart County NAACP Board of Directors voted 100% to support Stronger Elkhart Referendum 2021.
This referendum will increase pay for employees, reduce out-of-pocket health insurance cost and help to continue providing safe transportation for students.
We believe the Stronger Elkhart Referendum 2021 will create a level playing field for Elkhart Community Schools. If passed they will be able to compete with benefits equal to other school system. This referendum does come with a small tax increase over the next eight years.
If you are a registered voter 18 and older living in Elkhart Community Schools District please vote Yes on May 4, 2021.
Ron Davis, president Elkhart County NAACP
