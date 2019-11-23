Most Americans don’t need guns
We Americans have too many guns and use a false reading of the 2nd Amendment to justify it.
As I pointed out in an earlier letter I sent to The Goshen News, the 2nd Amendment is about “a well regulated militia,” in today’s setting, something like the National Guard. The Guard needs guns and, perhaps, as someone put it in a recent letter in the Christian Science Monitor, “farmers might need guns to get rid of vermin and other predators.” But not all the rest of us.
To quote another letter in that same Nov. 4 edition of Christian Science Monitor, “Perhaps the wording of the 2nd Amendment needs to be changed to meet the modern-day needs of this country.”
But in no case do so many people who have no business owning guns have them and simply end up killing children in schools and other public locations.
Dick Craig, Goshen
Democrats have been addressing nation’s problems
Thanks to a busy Congress that has passed more than 400 bills since regaining the majority. In the last nine months since H.R. 1 was passed, more than 400 bills have been sent to the Senate Republicans and their leader Mitch McConnell.
In addition to election security, Democrats have addressed gun violence, prescription drugs costs, the minimum wage and protecting insurance coverage for people with preexisting conditions, among myriad other issues.
While the president has attempted to fight back against growing impeachment sentiment, he has tried to claim that executing oversight of his presidency has stopped Congress from working. As far as the House and Democrats go, that is not true.
The budget bills are 96% complete, and awaiting Senate action. This is just one more of his 13,435 lies in the first 993 days in office.
A baker’s dozen of lies per day.
Charles D. Mumaw, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.