When will people in Elkhart County wake up to the fact that we’re no longer living in the 1950s and 1960s? Elkhart County isn’t Mayberry.
I read countless reports in local newspapers of items stolen from unlocked cars, sheds and garages. I presume houses, also. Drug addicts, people too lazy to work, and people too proud to work for $15/hour go up and down the street looking for the easy thefts. They usually avoid the sound of breaking glass. I spoke with a Goshen police officer who said in all his years as an officer, he’s taken less than a handful of complaints of items stolen from locked cars. Remember … things taken from unlocked cars include guns.
Being an easy mark is not only stupid. Unnecessary reports are a disservice to city and county officers who are already overburdened.
Allan Kauffman, Goshen
Retired obstetrician responds to letter writer
In response to Dave Coyne’s letter, “Politicians should stay out of the doctor’s office,” making unfounded claims that physicians could be subject to criminal investigation for doing D & C’s and that women who need one will have difficulty finding one to perform the surgery is fearmongering. These claims, as well as others I have seen (women with an ectopic won’t be treated), are blatantly false. In my career as an obstetrician I delivered about 4,500 babies in the USA and another 1,000 in Togo, West Africa, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. I also did a large number of D & C’s and operated for a large number of ectopic pregnancies. There is a distinct difference from an elective abortion where ending life is the motive compared to “incomplete,” “inevitable,” or “missed abortions” (fetus is not alive) where, despite a motive to preserve life, fetal life has ended.
I resigned from my professional organization (ACOG) prior to retirement since the organization was not supporting “right of conscience” in practice and was openly pro-abortion. Instead I joined AAPLOG (American Association of Prolife Obstetricians & Gynecologists) along with 7,000 other physicians.
As a political independent, I support less regulation when feasible, however no regulations (politics) standing between consumers and providers in medicine would be detrimental for standards of quality, provider licensing, the safety of hospitals, labs, imaging, pharmaceutics, etc.? In the food service area should we eliminate food safety standards?
Former President Harry Truman said, “A society will be judged by how it treats its weakest members.” That doesn’t bode well for the USA with the ending of 625,000 lives (2021) who had no opportunity to choose. It also doesn’t bode well as we think of other vulnerable groups including those with birth defects, the handicapped, and the elderly.
Kenneth Petersen, MD, Goshen