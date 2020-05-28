Mike Yoder listens to the public
Hopefully, you have voted already. Here’s a shout-out to you, and to Indiana legislators who encourage us to cast ballots where it’s most convenient and safe.
And if you chose a Republican ballot, please consider reelecting county commissioner Mike Yoder.
Mike, as president of the board, has a to-do list he works on full time, every day. Along with commissioners Suzie Weirick and Frank Lucchese, they blend their very diverse approaches with public input for a solution that works for the county.
This set of disciplines took form in Mike’s early 20s. He began service to Farm Bureau as Young Farmers’ committee chair, and his volunteer life grew from there.
Faith, farming and family followed.
Mike has always been the most approachable county official in the region. He is frequently the last person to leave a meeting room, staying on to hear out folks on both sides of issues of all kinds ... including property rights.
A word about that. Good governance requires compromise. Every American has neighbors, as well as rules and rights to maintain peace and prosperity. For 20 years, commissioner Mike has worked to balance the rights and roles of properties from farms to rentals. Debate about our urban and rural character will continue on.
Mike Yoder will be there to listen.
Laura Coyne, Goshen
Tom Stump has the experience County Council needs
I would encourage everyone prior to casting your ballot to do some research concerning the candidates.
Whether you do or not is your decision, but I’d like to tell you about my long-time friend, Tom Stump. Tom is running for reelection on the Elkhart County Council and I would encourage you to vote for him.
Tom was born and raised in Goshen, attended Goshen High School and is a Purdue University graduate. He has a degree in physics. He has been married for 45 years to Karen and they raised four children.
For the past 44 years, Tom Stump has owned and successfully operated Cripe’s Septic in Goshen. Stump has served Goshen as a former City Council member for 21 years and was president for seven years.
Tom was appointed to the Goshen Redevelopment Commission, serving 20 years, and was president for most of those years. Stump has also served Elkhart County as a councilman for the past eight years. He was also appointed to the Elkhart County Plan Commission and the Elkhart County Personnel Committee for eight years.
Stump is honest, hard-working, a problem solver, fiscally responsible, community minded and has demonstrated he can get things done in cooperation with Elkhart County residents.
Tom Stump is offering the Elkhart County community experienced, quality leadership as a Republican. I have watched him carry out his elected and appointed duties in a professional and efficient manner for many years. A vote for Republican Tom Stump for reelection to the Elkhart County Council would be a wise choice. Please join me and vote for Tom this year.
John W. Gemmer, Elkhart
