Mike Yoder is level-headed, open minded
I did not vote for Mike Yoder the first time he was a candidate for Elkhart County Commissioner. He has since won my support and admiration and I want to encourage others to vote for him and keep him in office for another term.
What I most appreciate about Mike is his open-minded approach to solving problems that arise in the county. If new perspectives and data are presented that he had not considered, he is willing to change his mind and respond in a way that is in the best interests of the citizens he represents, rather than try to defend a previously stated position.
Mike works at defusing the polarization that is so rampant in our country at this time. If democratic principles are to survive in this country, and this county, we are going to need levelheaded leaders like Mike. We need his skills at building bridges, rather than more walls, to continue to be a part of our county leadership at this time in history. We cannot afford to lose him now.
I am also pleased with Mike’s commitment to sustainable agriculture. His leadership to develop zoning that takes agricultural/farming needs into consideration when looking at economic development for our area, has been outstanding. Farmers are no longer considered second rate when it comes to economic needs of our county.
Whether you consider yourself Republican, Democrat or independent I urge you to join me in requesting a Republican ballot so that you can vote for Mike Yoder. In my opinion, there are few choices on either primary ballot more crucial than this one.
Norm Kauffmann, Goshen
Rogers’ integrity, experience prepared him for next chapter
I worked with Sheriff Rogers for two terms as a member of the Elkhart County Sheriffs Merit Board and witnessed a strong leader, a caring man and someone who listens.
He is a strong advocate of constitutional government and citizens rights. And he is a man who is willing to take a stand against political winds, and do what is right.
His integrity and experience have prepared him for this next chapter of service as commissioner.
I wholeheartedly and enthusiastically endorse Brad and believe he will be an outstanding representative for the citizens of Elkhart County.
Bradley Vite, Elkhart
