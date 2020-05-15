Middlebury resident grateful for the efforts of Northridge teachers
Northridge Middle School has always been a community, but now in this time of being apart I have never felt more brought together.
In the past week, I know of a teacher who hand wrote all of her students a note to drop in the mail. Remember that in middle school, students change classes, so she has well over 100 students. A band director writes original songs about how the quarantine is affecting him, geared for the students. A math teacher videos messages to his students in various characters to go with his lessons to keep them engaged. He’s even playing the piano and getting a pie in the face and the kids are eating it up.
The staff are taking care of one another as well. We have Google meetings where we talk out what we are worried about. The teachers each had bags with T-shirts and candy hand delivered from one of the principals for teacher appreciation week. One school councilor delivered dinner to a teacher and family who were reaching their stress limit.
And finally, the kids. When the students talk with us about how they are doing or when they just want to spend time together, it fills us up: The Google meet lunches where they show us their pets and introduce us to their siblings; when they email and tell us they are worried about something and want our help; when they invite us to play euchre online on a Saturday evening for a tournament they have set up.
These things fill our buckets and make us a community. I know these things are not only happening in Middlebury but all over Elkhart County right now. It makes me happy to have chosen this place for my home.
Erin Wagner, Middlebury
Legislators need to make adjustments to deal with pandemic
In the next session, the Indiana Legislature must enact laws to meet the health and economic shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Banks must be ordered, upon request of home owners, to forbear payments, and renters must be able, at minimum, to apply security deposits to a rental.
There are many desperate households, waiting for their unemployment benefits to arrive, and money should be budgeted to upgrade the agency processing system. We are facing a prolonged period of high unemployment, so that the state reserves may have to be increased, to avoid borrowing from the federal government. This may mean increasing employer contributions, which were frozen until 2025, just prior to this financial choke.
Given the very low pump prices, gasoline taxes should now be increased, so that highways and roads are maintained.
Joseph C. Lehman, Goshen
