Medical care, support was outstanding for COVID-19 victim
Now fully recovered from COVID-19, I would like to open up a bit and share a few things learned.
The first is the medical care available locally. All the Goshen Hospital ER docs and staff were great when I showed up. Clear ER protocols were in place and implemented. True, no one could visit. However, this is pretty reasonable given the novel character of this virus. Further, the personable, friendly care given by the COVID floors was exceptional. Dr. Fahdi’s bedside manner was textbook. Warmth mingled with confidence-inspiring competence. All the nurses and aides on both COVID floors treated me with neighborly kindness while delivering high-quality care.
The second is that I, with this great care and God’s help, now join the 95.9% that fully recover. Per the 4/14 Mortality Analyses by John Hopkins, thankfully only 4.1% of COVID-19 cases end in death here in the U.S. Like all Americans, I grieve with families who have lost loved ones. However, most who contract COVID-19 do no die. No, COVID-related deaths should not be ignored. Predictably though, U.S. media outlets tend to emphasize the few who die rather than the vast majority like me who live through COVID-19 and fully recover.
A third and final observation is how quickly neighbors and friends came around our Eastern Orthodox family of seven. Not only did our St. Mary’s parish pray for us, but we had Protestants of all stripes and many Roman Catholics praying for us as well. The amount of food left outside our door was incredible. With God’s help, much prayer, and our community’s support, our family of seven made it through COVID-19 illness. Hopefully not, but if you get COVID-19, you too can probably anticipate great local medical care, a 95.9 survival rate, and a supportive local community. Courage!
— Nate Miller, Goshen
Vote early in historic primary
As a college graduate, educator, historian, missionary and retired business executive for 25 years, I have seen our community grow, assist, support and educate our citizens. This community is a role model for Indiana and our country. We must lead in this unique circumstance. Thanks to our qualified leadership, I am asking for high voter turnout, since both parties have interesting ballots. Whether by early voting in person at the First Presbyterian Church, Goshen, by Travel Board, or absentee by mail; the county clerk will provide assistance at 574-535-6469 or 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen.
The primary election will be June 2, 2020. Vote by mail options during this unique event include: Absentee by mail application has “being 65 or older” on the checklist of reasons. Print, fill out and email or mail back to the county clerk before May 21st. (www.elkhartcountyclerk.com).
— Charles D. Mumaw, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.