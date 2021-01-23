Media not honest about left-wing violence
The mainstream media has not been honest about the violence by left-wing groups that has wracked our cities all year. It is continuing in Portland, Seattle and other cities, even Wednesday night. CNN and other major news outlets were dishonest about the nature of the violence, and I saw no coverage of the riots in The Goshen News. I can't remember if you covered the violence this summer or how honestly it was covered.
At least 30 people died in that mayhem, and violent crime has spiked in the cities that allowed the chaos. Those lives and their destroyed neighborhoods don't seem to matter to news outlets. It's time to get honest.
Peggy Garcia, Goshen
Editor’s note: The Goshen News posted online an article and photos about the Wednesday night violence.
