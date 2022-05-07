Take care of your mental health
May is National Mental Health Awareness month and it is time to make sure that you are taking care of your mental wellness.
One in five individuals has a diagnosable mental disorder at any given time, depression and anxiety being the most common. Consider taking a Mental Health First Aid course to learn the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges. You will also learn how to respond to those in a non-crisis and crisis situation.
To find a local course, go to https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/. Make sure you are taking time for yourself, checking in on others, eating well, exercising, and enjoy the outdoors if possible. Please remember that help is only a phone call away. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or Text “Connect” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to talk to a crisis counselor.
Amanda Noland, Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition
Adult and Youth Mental Health First Aid Instructor
Suicide prevention group offers help
My name is Josie Miller. I am the leader of the LaGrange County Teen Suicide Prevention Group. Due to the alarmingly increase of teen, adult suicides and growing mental health tragedies in northern Indiana and Michiana areas, six years ago, I decided to give up my passion (coaching soccer) to start LaGrange County Teen Suicide Prevention Group in the hopes of bring awareness to teen depression, mental and emotional health, self-esteem, encouragement, healing and consequences of teens and young adults which can lead to attempted suicide and suicide.
I coached soccer for 17 years in Shipshewana at West End. I have lived in LaGrange County for over 30 years. I have been and am currently employed with Abbott Nutritional located in Sturgis, Michigan, for 26 years. Since I have contacts and associations in both Indiana and Michigan, I try to bring together these communities as it is clear to see that suicide and mental health doesn’t distinguish between color, creed, gender, social status, or a person’s location of residence.
The LaGrange Teen Suicide Prevention has put on two or more events a year to focus on the issues that push teens and young adults to commit suicide. There are testimonials given. Survivors and/or families of survivors willingly speak during our events to bring awareness. Our local police departments speak about legal consequences of bullying, cyberbullying, date-violence, domestic violence, and more. Parkview paramedic Jeff Helmuth and his lovely wife give PQR certifications (they lost their son and niece due to suicide and have been a great help for us). We have also had many friends and family members of suicide victims come to offer and share the devastation, recovery and hope when a family member decides to end his/her life. We have two fundraisers each year. One being a car wash during the memorial weekend May 28 at First Church of God located in LaGrange and a golf outing the first Saturday of September at Heron Creek Golf Club located in LaGrange.
Our dream is to help put awareness, healing, recovery by conducting more informative seminars, programs to the schools, support groups, etc. with the hopes of putting an end to teen and young adult suicide.
Please feel free to contact us through our Facebook page @Lagrangeteensuicideprevention. Blessings!
Josie Miller, LaGrange
The LaGrange Teen Suicide Prevention
Roe vs. Wade should be reversed
Over the past few days, we have witnessed histrionic reactions by the far-left over the question of the legality of abortion being under federal or state control. Since abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution, the answer to that question should be obvious. In 1973, the liberal-activist majority of the Supreme Court “discovered” a new “right” to legally murder innocent unborn human beings and since then over 63 million abortions have been performed. Since the reality of that barbaric procedure is uncomfortable, various euphemisms are used such as pro-choice, right to choose, women’s reproductive health care, and fetus instead of pro-abortion, right to murder, women’s pregnancy termination, and pre-born human.
The leaked preliminary draft composed by Justice Alito would not outlaw abortion but merely revert the question back to the individual states to decide ... as provided by Constitution in the 10th Amendment.
The 1973 Supreme Court wrongly decided Roe v. Wade, and just as in the Dred Scott Decision or the 18th Amendment outlawing the sale of liquor, Roe v. Wade should be reversed too.
The present occupant of the White House and just about every Democrat in Congress calls those who value human life over convenience “extremists.” But who is really extreme?
Robert Riddle, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.