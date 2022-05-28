Another mass shooting — legislators do your jobs
Another mass shooting at an elementary school, Uvalde, Texas. NINETEEN little kids — 6- and 7-year-olds. And two teachers. Many additional injuries. The suspect is dead; police stopped him.
Pray if you wish. Get stinkin’ mad if you will. But storm the legislators, and plan your OWN vote. Identify those who have the godliness and power to care, who genuinely want to shut illicit guns down, and who’ll call out those who don’t. Be in regular contact with both.
Today, a community is marred, grieving. It could’ve been Goshen. But this time it’s a Texas school’s proud name that’s added to the litany of USA mass shootings. Countless extended families will never be the same.
Government officials should be indicted for not giving a scrap. Vote them away! They’re in our way!
But this week, the blood of 19 sweet babes and a couple of noble teachers must be washed from the linoleum, through tears.
Legislators, creator of laws: Do something. Do your job.
Laura Coyne, Goshen
Pass sensible gun laws
My dear friends, are your hearts broken once again at the senseless carnage of innocent children being slaughtered, and it is slaughter, in the place they are supposed to be most safe? Folks, this is not OK. I am not OK. I am sick and tired of this and I am angry. As a grandfather and great-grandfather, I am outraged by the lack of action by the Senate.
The fact that a person can easily purchase a killing machine, one that is specifically designed to shred the flesh and bones of human beings in the fastest possible way, is cause for outrage. The causes of the carnage are many, but the common thread is the presence of a militarized weapon.
One good answer is right in front of us: the senate must pass what is called a sensible gun law, BANNING, once again, assault-style weapons. I want brave politicians to stand up and say, “Yes, I am coming for your assault weapons!” No, I am not coming for your arsenal of hunting weapons, but you can bet I’m coming for your assault rifles, which have no purpose other than to kill people.
But, I am fearful that in the only industrialized country in the world, where killing of children has now become accepted as the norm, nothing will change and tomorrow, and the next day, and the next, we will wake up to hear the gut-wrenching moans, and wails of parents who have lost their children to the almighty gun.
A very sad and sickened grandfather and great-grandfather.
Jep Hostetler, Goshen
Make voting more accessible
My name is Janette Olvera. I am a third-year student (junior) at Manchester University studying Sociology with a minor in Spanish and Criminology. I am a registered voter in your district. During my time in Manchester, I have made myself more aware of politics and how they affect some people more than others especially when it comes to voting. I hope to further educate myself on topics such as voting laws that allow others to vote and educate others as well.
I am writing to you to address the following bill. H.R.5746 Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. This bill ensures that voters across the nation will have voting access, voting rights, and security. Additionally, it makes sure that there is early voting available and easier access to voting such as mail-in ballots. These issues matter to me because I believe everyone should get an equal right to vote, regardless of socioeconomic status. This bill would also push Election Day to become a national holiday which means people would be able to vote in person and not have to worry about missing work.
Making voting more accessible and easier to all demographic groups is important to me because I believe every American should use their right to vote and express their beliefs. Voter suppression is targeted to minorities such as Hispanics, Blacks, and Native Americans. In the year 2021, 14 states have enacted 22 new laws that restrict voters rights. As an American Mexican, this could allow my community to be heard and create a better America for all.
Thank you for your time. I strongly believe that making voting more accessible will create a stronger democracy in America. I hope you will take my thoughts into consideration and support H.R. 5746.
Janette Olvera, Goshen
Believe and you will be saved
In this troubled world, let’s not forget God’s divine order of creation, as summarized by the apostle in 1 Corinthians 11:3 of the Bible.
And let’s remember what everyone who is able in every generation must do, “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus (whose sacrifice of blood on the cross made atonement for sin), and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Romans 10:9.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
Rally for right to a living wage
I am responding to your May 6 article, “US mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 5.27%, highest since 2009”. We have become accustomed to the Federal Reserve working its “magic” to minimize economic disruption, as now it attempts to reduce inflation via interest rate hikes. But the Fed is powerless to deal with the biggest economic issue of our time, which is the enormous and growing gap between rich and poor in this country. There are 140 million poor and low-wealth people living in the USA, 43% of the population, many of them one medical emergency away from financial ruin. Meanwhile, during a pandemic which caused millions to lose their jobs because of shutdowns, or else to work at “essential” jobs while earning a small fraction of a decent “living wage,” American billionaires’ income collectively rose $2.1 trillion. A morally bankrupt Congress failed to pass a $15 minimum wage while congresspersons each receive an average wage of around $80/hour, in addition to premium health insurance, all paid for by our taxes.
That is why I am heading to Washington D.C.! The national Poor People’s Campaign is preparing a Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls, on Saturday June 18, 2022. Join us as we demand that everybody has the right to living wages, health, housing, voting rights, clean air and water, education and peace!
Rod Hollinger-Janzen, Goshen
Roe vs. Wade should be reversed
Over the past few days, we have witnessed histrionic reactions by the far-left over the question of the legality of abortion being under federal or state control. Since abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution, the answer to that question should be obvious. In 1973, the liberal-activist majority of the Supreme Court “discovered” a new “right” to legally murder innocent unborn human beings and since then over 63 MILLION abortions have been performed. Since the reality of that barbaric procedure is uncomfortable, various euphemisms are used such as pro-choice, right to choose, women’s reproductive health care, and fetus instead of pro-abortion, right to murder, women’s pregnancy termination, and pre-born human.
The leaked preliminary draft composed by Justice Alito would not outlaw abortion but merely revert the question back to the individual states to decide ... as provided by Constitution in the 10th Amendment.
The 1973 Supreme Count wrongly decided Roe v. Wade, and just as in the Dred Scott Decision or the 18th Amendment outlawing the sale of liquor, Roe v. Wade should be reversed too.
The present occupant of the White House and just about every Democrat in Congress calls those who value human life over convenience “extremists.” But who is really extreme?
Robert Riddle, Goshen
DRUG Act needs to be stopped
The Domain Reform for Unlawful Drug Sellers (DRUGS) Act currently before Congress, is misguided and needs to be stopped. It would stop U.S. residents from ordering pharmaceuticals outside the U.S. It is touted as an anti-opioid bill, but it would cost people like me dearly. I take Colchicine which is a very old medication that very reliably takes care of gout. Colchicine predates the FDA’s jurisdiction so it was not patented. Big Pharma saw an opportunity to gouge me by patenting the medication and raising the cost exponentially. For instance, a year’s supply of Colchicine at a U.S. Pharmacy would cost me $817.20 but I purchased a year’s supply from a Canadian pharmacy for $239.35. $577.85 in savings in one year may not seem like much, but to older Americans living on a fixed income, it could be a life-saver. Please contact your representatives and let them know that you do not support this bill.
Arthur Janz, Elkhart