Resignations should happen
Previously, I had thought that former Mayor [Allan] Kauffman’s response to my letter was misleading, but I realized that he was correct in correcting my assertion that Indiana election law prohibited voting in the other party’s primary to affect the outcome of the election. He is right that “prohibits” is not the right word, “discourages” would have been a better choice.
He was misleading when he said I stated he was promoting the weakest candidates, as I said that he was promoting the candidates he preferred. He felt that he was promoting the strongest candidates, which is his right, but I don’t know who it was in the Republican party of Elkhart County that granted him this power for its primary.
I appreciate his knowledge of this obscure Indiana election law. I have to wonder why he blatantly violated campaign finance laws since he is a veteran of numerous political campaigns that should have known he was breaking the law.
I went back over the facts of the case and read that there was a financial reason behind the violation. The former teacher (Sue Neeb) felt that if it came out that she was behind the mailer it might hurt her husband’s business (Miller Poultry). Since there was a financial motive behind the violation (regardless if it benefited any of the candidates but that should be looked into), I feel that any of the elected school board members involved (particularly the former mayor as he appears to have had direct knowledge of the financial aspect) are not fit to serve on the board and should resign as we don’t know what night happen with individuals such as them serving on the board.
Lloyd Brubaker, Goshen
School board member excluded
When I was 6, I had an experience of being excluded at a “friends” birthday party. The birthday girl went to each girl saying, “I’m glad you’re here.” When she got to me she said, “I am not glad you’re here.” I laugh about that now because, after all, we were only 6 and went on to be good friends.
There are seven school board members for GCS and only one has been recently elected.
Dr. Hope stated, “I would just like to say it has been an absolute pleasure working with this board until recently. We have six members who have done nothing but put their heart and soul into making sure GCS is a better place.”
They also appear to have excluded the new member by not placing his photo on the wall with the other six members.
Perhaps Dr. Hope does not understand what diversity, equity and inclusion mean? Except he does because he also stated, “Diversity is simply a fact. We serve a diverse community. We want to celebrate and honor this diversity. Inclusion is an act. Let’s hit the pause button on politics and let’s all come together to give the best to our students.”
Who is inserting politics and division? Is it a public that wants to know what kids are taught? Is it the school board member elected to ask questions requesting transparency and an end to closed meetings? Is it the leader of the school that deliberately excludes the newest school board member in a public meeting with the full understanding of what he is doing? This inconsistency of values and actions is telling. These are not closely held values. DEI is a veiled attempt by Dr. Hope to insert a leftist pollical agenda in GCS and it needs to end.
Amy Rainey, Goshen
New referendum unveiled
Goshen Community Schools latest political ploy has been the unveiling of plans for a 2025 referendum. This, after months of denying a referendum was on the docket.
“Zero percent chance,” Superintendent Hope told us. One must ask themselves if GCS has been good stewards of our funds in the past. One year ago, GCS announced a $6,000,000 deficit due to declining enrollment rates. After answering my objections and a public campaign informing citizens of this outrageous claim, GCS changed the wording to merely a debt. After more public campaigning the debt/deficit vanished with no fanfare. New “accounting practices” seemed to be the solution offered even though no explanation was ever given. Is this honest or transparent?
How about the most recent development of an increasingly corrupt board? Six individuals have been subpoenaed to answer many campaign violations. Found guilty of unethical behavior they were fined in excess of $6,200 with more to come. Does this represent ethical behavior?
How about the repurposing of Chandler Elementary into a trades building. A novel idea perhaps, but this “final decision” announcement without parental or community input doesn’t seem to lend itself toward sincerity.
The dozens of closed-door meetings that have violated the Open Door policies put into place to prevent these very types of seclusive acts, are not actions of good stewards. Instead, their plot is found to reward irresponsibility once again with our tax funding. Our tax rates increased substantially this year, as a result of the last narrowly passed referendum. The teaching positions increase less than 7% while administrative spots in the same time frame expand well over 20%. The superintendent will likely threaten some irreplaceable activities will be forever lost if we do not accept his terms but do not be fooled. This administration needs no more tax increases.
Robert D. Roeder, Goshen
Change council meetings back
Feb. 11 in Elkhart County was a frosty morning. When I arrived in Goshen for [an] Elkhart County Council meeting, it was obvious there was no meeting. Why?
The Goshen News legal notice in March informed me that county council meetings are on a weekday afternoon now. As a retiree, I could attend at that time. However, Saturday morning meetings are convenient for many more Elkhart County residents. Therefore, it’s my hope that county council meetings will return to Saturday mornings.
Ralph Spelbring, Elkhart
Where is God in the violence?
Imagine, can you imagine AOC saying something like immigration — there’s nothing we can do? Or crime — we’ve tried everything?
Yet there are those Republicans saying this about gun control. Really?! We’ve exhausted every avenue to stop gun violence?
Some states are doing away with any training or background checks. Except for criminals. Hello? How do we know who the criminals are without background checks?
Let’s see, they’ve tried tightening background checks, making manufacturers make “smart” guns, ban any magazine over 10 rounds per minute, raise the age of anyone buying an assault weapon, actually putting more funds toward mental health resources. Yeah, they’ve tried everything.
Most people wear lapel pins of something that’s important to them. Some wear crosses or flags. Some members of Congress? A lapel of an AR-15. We know where their loyalties and priorities lie.
My first reaction is to call these acts of cowardice. But that’s too harsh. After all, they spend all this time and resources battling the PAC’s representing transgender people. Because as we know ideas are more dangerous than actual bullets.
Some have called for revival. Actually, I agree with them. Those so filled with hate, anger and fear need to know God’s peace.
I wonder, will we recognize revival? Isaiah 11 has a vision of the lion, wolf, lamb and calf lying down together — verses 6-9.
In Isaiah 2:4 we read of spears turned into plowshares and spears into pruning hooks. Will we see AR-15s turned into shovels to build hospitals?
Jesus said peacemakers are God’s children — Matthew 5:10. We can’t have revival without peace.
God loves “us.” He loves “them” as well. Those planning acts of violence — where is God in all this?
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa