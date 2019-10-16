Mark Huser an honorable man who will represent District 4 residents
For as long as I have known Mark Huser, I have been sure of three things:
1. Mark Huser loves and serves Jesus.
2. He loves and supports his family.
3. He would do anything honorable to serve and protect the people of Goshen.
We have been married for 16 years. Before that, I knew him as a devoted Goshen police officer and as my four adult children’s D.A.R.E. officer. People would ask me what it was like to be married to Mark Huser. I would respond by telling them that he is the same dependable, brilliant and wonderful man of integrity at home as he is in the public eye. I happen to know firsthand how much he loves Goshen and how much of his life (32 years as a Goshen police officer) he has given to making Goshen a better, safer place for all of us to live.
His desire as your District 4 council member is to communicate with the people of Goshen’s District 4 and relay those needs by fairly representing District 4 to the council. He continues to serve the future of Goshen each day at the welcome center of Goshen High School as your children and grandchildren enter in. He feels that it is his honor to encourage and support each person who walks in that doorway the very best he can. He has new words of encouragement prepared every day for the students because he knows that it is so valuable to have their best interests in mind. Mark Huser is a man of integrity and he has your best interest in mind, District 4. That is why I am asking you to vote Mark Huser as your next council representative for District 4.
— Marla Huser, Goshen
The hypocrisy of America
What hypocrisy exists in America these days. When women chose to abort their babies, they did not consider that they were murdering a child, as they bought into the idea they were told that this was not a human being, but just tissue. What a surprise today, now they want to give proper burial of these remains as though they were really human after all.
One has to ask the questions, why all this concern now? Is it because women want to soothe their conscience and try to find peace with themselves? All of this concern about proper burials does not change anything in regard to conscience or guilt before the God who created life with standards of morals and the laws God has given to men.
As a pastor I have been burdened by women who carry continued guilt with them to death in this act of “freedom of choice.” Even Christian women who know that God forgives sin confessed cannot find the inner peace of their choice of the past.
Thank God for his grace to all who will receive it in Jesus Christ.
— Louis Showers, Goshen
