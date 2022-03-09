The solution is multifactorial
I read with interest the thoughtful letter from Robert Riddle. Although I agree with many of his points, he misses the mark by focusing on solar power.
Clearly, we must reduce, if not eliminate, our dependence on fossil fuels. They are not renewable. The solution to many problems is often multifactorial, and so it is here. We need both a shift to renewable sources of energy and energy conservation.
One big source of carbon emissions is the automobile. The pandemic helped, as many people began working from home. Less traffic reduced automobile emissions, and I am confident that many people will continue to work from home. Automobile manufacturers are committed to electric cars. Tesla is already the most highly valued automobile manufacturer, and Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, expects GM will sell only electric vehicles by 2035. I share Riddle’s concern for the supply of rare earth minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, neodymium and others. These elements are essential for the batteries required for electronic vehicles and are used in computers and cell phones. Other efforts at energy conservation include more efficient machines, appliances and LED lighting.
We must also find more renewable sources of energy. Hydropower already supplies 20% of global energy. The installed capacity of wind energy is second only to hydropower. Solar thermal energy is abundant, and solar panel technology continues to make them more efficient. Bioenergy production from anaerobic digestion is the most environmentally beneficial technology. Our understanding of nuclear sources of energy continues to increase, and these will likely play a role in reaching carbon neutrality. One of the most promising sources of clean energy is geothermal.
We are already experiencing global warming and need to act soon. We owe it to our children and grandchildren.
N. Reed Dunnick, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Green energy should be taken seriously
With due respect for Robert Riddle, I disagree with his Feb. 23, 2022, Reader’s Point of View. I have never questioned Dr. Riddle’s dentistry, but I seriously question what he wrote about solar power.
Human activity since the industrial revolution is not a “minuscule percentage of climate change.” The parts per million of greenhouse gases have accelerated in the 20th and 21st centuries; increases in global air temperature, ocean temperature, sea levels, and ocean acidity correlate with concentrations of greenhouse gases. Human society causes climate change.
Although solar and wind farms may be “eyesores” to some people, they do not emit greenhouse gases, nor all the other air pollutants from fossil fuel power plants. Fossil fuel extraction sites and power plants are also “eyesores.”
The long-term costs from greater storm damage, floods, drought, fires and sea level rise far outweigh costs of switching to non-polluting energy sources.
Green energy is increasingly popular because more and more people take seriously the growing mass of scientific data indicating that global warming can only be decelerated by leaving fossil fuels in the ground and switching to energy sources that do not emit greenhouse gases. On Feb. 28, 2022, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report, written by 270 climate scientists from 67 countries. That report warns that if nations don’t quickly slash fossil fuel emissions to slow global warming, more and more people will suffer unavoidable loss. I take these warnings seriously.
John J. Smith, Goshen
Vote for Jim Smith
Would it surprise you to learn that our Kosciusko County sheriff makes more money than the governor of Indiana? Or the attorney general, the state’s top law enforcement official? It should surprise you, because most sheriffs throughout Indiana don’t, and sheriffs in our county didn’t use to — until Kyle Dukes. Upon taking office, Kyle Dukes immediately took advantage of a loophole in state law allowing him to take the proceeds of tax warrant money and make an additional $35,000 per year more than the previous sheriff, instantly making himself one of the highest-paid sheriffs in Indiana.
The County Commissioners didn’t have a choice in the matter. The County Council didn’t have a choice in the matter. Every other sheriff we’ve had negotiated in good faith with our councilmembers to set a reasonable salary. No other sheriff decided to buck the council and use the loophole to grab tax warrant money for himself. But Kyle Dukes took the path of easy money. So he got a free $35,000 per year raise, while the deputies working beneath him saw no such bonus. Acts like this are the reason that Senator Ryan Mishler and others in Indianapolis are working to close the loophole.
Jim Smith is running for sheriff this year, and there are a lot of reasons to vote for him. He’s got substantial law enforcement and military experience, he’s got a common sense, community-oriented approach to policing, and he’s going to take back control of the county jail. And even though the salary loophole still exists, he’s not going to take advantage of it. He’s promising to negotiate with the council and take a salary that is in line with the state-wide
Vote Jim Smith on May 3rd.
Jim and Jorie Webster, Winona Lake
