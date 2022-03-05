Tips to build your immune system
We are in a time where public health is in the spotlight. There are so many things that our community is doing to help keep safe: taking precautions, testing and vaccination. These are all essential tools in our struggle against disease and infection, but there are many more ways to help build our immunity.
Reduce your stress in any way you can! Stress has been shown to affect your health in extreme ways. It can affect the nutrients your body absorbs, increased blood pressure, and cause chronic fatigue.
Develop a daily exercise regimen. This improves cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, helps control body weight, and protects against a variety of diseases.
Consider taking a vitamin or mineral supplement. Various studies have shown that many Americans have major deficiencies in Vitamins B12, D, and magnesium. There are many reasons that this is the case. American lifestyle is trending towards spending much more time indoors, commercial farming is stripping the minerals from soil, and various ailments which reduce the bodies resources.
All of these are ways in which you can help contribute to the health of community. Remember that this is a process and that all of these steps to wellness require consistency. This is not a substitute for modern science’s solutions. If you can receive a vaccination or medication that is effective and safe then please do so. None of the suggestions made here are foolproof ways to prevent illness, but hopefully they can place your body in the best position to fight off anything that comes your way. This is about cultivating a lifestyle that improves your health.
Harvard: https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/how-to-boost-your-immune-system
Wesley Kuric, Elkhart County Health Department worker
Time to support nonprofits
Over the past two years, our nation has faced a myriad of uncertainties as we grapple with the impact coronavirus has had on our lives and those around us. I have the honor of witnessing the difference people can make in their communities firsthand every day as the President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. We know the uncertainties our kids face daily would get even worse as this public health crisis grew and we knew we had to step up in any way we could to be there for our kids, families and communities.
But now we face our own uncertainties of how we can continue to provide critical services and aid to our community while also keeping our doors open, staff compensated and resources stocked. I can’t stress enough the dire support nonprofits such as ours need if we are to not only continue to serve our community but help our nation recover once this is over.
Nonprofits are a constant and comforting presence during crises and will continue to be, but we can’t do it without the support of our community and political leaders. Please tell your elected officials: Nonprofits support us in times of need, let’s support them in theirs.
Kevin Deary, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County
Renewables are the ‘solution to pollution’
Mr. Riddle’s information in his letter about renewable energy (Feb. 22) is out of date and leaves out important comparisons.
Mr. Riddle complained about subsidies for renewable energy. He made no mention of subsidies for fossil fuels, which were conservatively running at $440 billion per year in 2017 — more than three times higher than renewables (International Renewable Energy Agency, 2020).
Fossil fuels have notable negative health impacts. If you have a friend with asthma, or a relative who has difficulty breathing, then you know someone in danger from fossil fuels. Between air pollution and fly ash, coal energy accounts for some $500 billion per year in health costs (Harvard TH Chan Public Health). Natural gas leaks in Aliso Canyon, California, starting in 2015 caused the evacuation of 5,790 households. A Stanford-led study this January found that natural gas stove and household pipe leaks in the U.S. have a similar climate impact to half a million cars.
The good news is that renewable energy is cheap, and still getting cheaper. Solar panels cost less than a tenth of what they did a decade ago. Solar energy is competitive with natural gas, about 30% cheaper than coal, and wind power is cheaper still. (Lazard 2021 lifetime costs).
Investments in renewable energy will be paid back many times in terms of savings in health care costs and decreased human suffering.
And that’s before starting to consider how they help avoid climate change. Or — for Europeans — how renewables can reduce the need for Russian natural gas imports!
Paul Reimer, Goshen
