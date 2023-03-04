Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio... Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wells, Jay, Wabash, Blackford and Huntington Counties. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting White, Carroll and Pulaski Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Wells and Adams Counties. Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen OH, Paulding and Putnam Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio... Indiana...Michigan... Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen IN and Paulding Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near St. Joe River Ft. Wayne affecting Allen IN County. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Berrien, St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties. Elkhart River at Goshen affecting Noble and Elkhart Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Kosciusko and Starke Counties. Eel River at North Manchester affecting Whitley, Wabash, Kosciusko, Miami and Cass IN Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting De Kalb, Allen IN and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton OH and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Flooding is confined to park land and park roads. Some backyard flooding may occur in low lying residential areas near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM EST Friday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 6.7 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage by early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&