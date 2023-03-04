Ohio toxicity and the Hoosier reputation
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contracted with a notorious landfill in Indiana to accept the toxic waste from the horrible train derailment in Ohio.
Both Michigan and Texas said no to the noxious soil and water from the cleanup of the vinyl chloride spill.
Yes we are supposed to be a good neighbor to the buckeye state but we must think about our own. We have to think about the ramifications of our actions when it comes to our present, our future and our character.
I read that Governor Holcomb said “I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana.”
He’s the governor. Instead of objecting can he not make an executive decision? We must stand up for the environment. Our foundation that affects our future.
What’s happening is ridiculous. Our state government has to just say no and make a definitive decision to refuse shipment and that will earn us respect.
I work for an alternative high school as their environmental science teacher and I talk to my students about the difference between ignorance and stupidity. Ignorance is when you don’t know something and I tell them I don’t know about plenty of subjects. Stupidity is when you know better but you choose the wrong decision.
This is stupidity.
If I truly want to be the best environmental teacher possible I must mentor to my students my personal mission. My mission is to “utilize my life long professional experience in Environmental and Sustainability Education to lead, enhance, develop, inspire and mentor students, people, governments and organizations in making environmentally responsible and literate stewards.”
If I want to lead, enhance, develop, inspire and be that mentor to my students I must do all I can to help us be the best caretakers possible of our Indiana. My job is to help us, decision makers and my students, think about the consequences of our un-environmental reputation.
And not be stupid.
Paul Steury, Goshen
Let’s pause, think about care not agenda
Robert Riddle’s letter of Feb. 11 shows common sense and compassion. Speaking as a concerned citizen, not a psychiatry expert, it seems to me that gender dysphoria is a condition that should be treated with care, and not with an agenda.
Puberty can be a confusing time of life, and curiosity and experimentation are normal. Because young people’s feelings and views are often in a state of flux, society should safeguard their future developmental possibilities. Because chemical and surgical interventions can have drastic and irreversible impacts on developing bodies, minors experiencing gender dysphoria should be listened to and taken seriously, not eagerly altered. I don’t know that I would outlaw these interventions for minors, but I certainly wouldn’t encourage them. Adults should be free to do what they feel they must.
Testosterone obviously advantages males in many athletic fields. If competition is a significant part of sports, I don’t see how one can reasonably argue that persons who now, or in the past, have “benefited” from typical male levels of testosterone should compete against girls or women.
Something not mentioned by Mr. Riddle, but very important in my view, is how alacrity for sex alteration is unintentionally reinforcing traditional sex stereotypes AND undermining the validity of homosexual orientation. In the new trans kid paradigm, a boy who likes dolls and tea parties might be made to feel “wrong,” like he isn’t actually a boy. Furthermore, a boy or young man who is attracted to males may be made to feel NOT that he’s gay, but that he’s actually a girl in a boy’s body. And conversely for girls. The new trans ideology is thus reversing progress already made for freedom of personal expression and identity.
Let’s take a step back and do some more thinking about this, please.
James Loewen, Goshen
More input was needed for Chandler switch
When selling or buying a home, real estate agents are famous for saying “location, location, location.” The location of your home and the availability and proximity of community services is a key factor people take into consideration when deciding where to purchase a home. City governments and school corporations must consider all stakeholders when making decisions that change the landscape of available services.
Recently a decision was made by the superintendent of Goshen Community Schools to close Chandler Elementary School. The students currently attending Chandler, will be divided among three other elementary schools. This decision seems to have been made unilaterally with no opportunity for public input and no vote from the School Board. Homeowners, business owners, teachers, and most importantly parents should have had an opportunity to provide input on this proposal. That should have included impacted parties from all four elementary schools. Instead, parents learned about this by reading the newspaper.
Parents in all four schools are left to wonder what impact this will have on their children. Friend groups and learning pods will be disrupted. Effective teaching teams will be broken up and cause disruption. The intermediate school has still not fully recovered from the impact of these types of disruptions and scores continue to decline while the students, teachers and administrators find their footing.
Can the superintendent make this decision on his own? Should the school board have been involved since budget, policies and facilities fall under their prevue? Why does one person have the authority to make this sweeping change that affects and entire community without consulting with any of the key stakeholders? Do the citizens of Goshen accept this or should we be asking more questions about whether the superintendent has the authority to make this decision? Shouldn’t the School Board vote on this?
Amy Rainey, Goshen