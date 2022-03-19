Time to speak up on apartment complex
Regarding the Western Rubber Brownfield, if you disagree with the Goshen Redevelopment Commission project of five multi-story apartment buildings with 141 units and parking space for only 141 cars (which could double), time to speak up!
On Aug. 26, 2021, I spoke with Redevelopment Director Becky Hutsell. Speaking for myself and the neighborhoods of Ninth through 16th streets, I expressed our objection to the project based on traffic-flow issues already present. The Commission supposedly was open to partnering with residents, but this is not the case. Ms. Hutsell indicated that a traffic-flow study would be done, and that she would call me to advise of planning meetings. That was our only conversation.
Issues of Concern: 1) It is now nearly impossible to access Plymouth Avenue weekdays with Goshen High School and RV company traffic. 2) There is no infrastructure in place. The plan as stated in an area newspaper on 3/10/22 does not give any information on providing sewer, water, etc. — paid for by whom and at what cost?
As a 12th Street resident for 53 years, I’m grateful for all the Goshen growth and industry. However, no apartment complex on the Western Rubber Brownfield, please! If you agree and want your voice heard, Monday, March 21, 6-8 p.m. the Goshen City Council has the first reading of this project on their agenda in the Courts Building on Jefferson Street. This is the time to speak up!
Beverly Stegelmann, Goshen
Stateline schools should offer government
The first LaPorte semi-state game was fowl: the Frankton Eagles played the Fairfield Falcons. And the Fairfield athletic director is Mark Eagle!
Do any Indiana or Michigan area high schools offer an elective state government course? Stateline county schools could find it informative to compare and contrast state and county governments. Steuben County schools could contrast governments in two states.
Ralph Spelbring, Elkhart
Perhaps employee-owned companies are better
We probably disagree on who runs our nation. I believe it’s the corporations. Amidst our inflation we don’t hear too much of their profits. In 2018, they made $1 trillion on profits. Now it’s $1.7 trillion. This is all well and good, right? The only problem over 100,000 workers have been laid off.
Who’s getting all this money? The shareholders and investors. These companies use up to 80% of these profits for stock buybacks, which in turn makes even more money for them.
Remember the 2017 tax cuts? Everybody was going to get a bonus of “$4,000 to $9,000.” True, some workers got bonuses — just not $4,000. The rest went into stock buybacks for shareholders
For the oil companies, it’s different. They get tax bailout of over $8 billion. However, over 58,000 workers were laid off.
Fracking is supposed to be the next big deal. There are environmental questions to be sure. However, it’s just not profitable. They have to be bailed out.
President Biden is in a Catch-22 situation. If he steps into regulate, he’s a “socialist” and ruining the country. If he leaves these companies to their own devices, we get inflation.
Sources: Forbes, Marketwatch, Washington Post and Bloomberg.
Perhaps we need to look at a different model of corporate ownership. An employee-owned company isn’t going to jeopardize their jobs. They can make money and still make a profit.
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
Writer throws support behind Jim Smith for sheriff
When it comes time for you to choose Kosciusko’s next sheriff, I ask you to choose Jim Smith. There are several reasons to choose Jim, the first and foremost is what you see is what you get. I can say with my reputation on the line that he is extremely trustworthy, if he tells you something, he means it. I have stated that he should run on the stance of “no political promises and just the truth” because truth is what you’ll get with Jim. He’ll always be honest and transparent. I believe he will tell you the truth no matter how it might sway your opinion of voting, and that means more to me than hearing a political answer.
With my reputation on the line, I fully support Jim Smith. I wouldn’t do that for just anyone. I previously worked for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department for 11 years, so for me to take a stance like this supporting a person going up against an incumbent sheriff, I need to wholeheartedly agree with the person’s beliefs and stances. I believe Jim will be the leader the department needs. I believe he will be the person that is fiscally responsible that won’t put unnecessary burdens on tax payers in a time where people can’t and shouldn’t have to take on such burdens. I believe he will think through every decision he makes and make the best decision possible for the community as a whole. I believe he will surround himself with a vast and knowledgeable group of people that will help make the department run as efficiently and professionally as possible.
Jim possesses moral ethics, a noble principle of caring for people, and honesty that I want not only in a leader, but as the leader of our Sheriff’s Department.
James Zimmerman, Burket
