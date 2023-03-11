Two things to remember about Kauffman
Two things that should be remembered regarding the violations being considered from the recent school board election.
First, some years ago this paper aided then Mayor Allan Kauffman in his decision to ignore Indiana voting regulations by publishing an article he’d written encouraging the voters of his party (Democrat) to vote in the Republican party primary solely to influence the outcome of the election so that the candidates he preferred for Elkhart County Commissioner would win to go on to the general election.
At the time this tactic went against the guidelines of Indiana’s election rules. I don’t know if this is still the case and ironically the only reason I knew this was part of Indiana election rules at the time was because I had read an article about a Democrat politician somewhere in the state who had filed a complaint about this practice.
Second, I wanted to remind the residents of Goshen that while he was mayor, the city was quite aggressive in enforcing City Code violations. So I find the former mayor’s protestations that he is somehow being treated unfairly in these proceedings a bit over the top. I am happy to no longer reside in the city limits.
Lloyd Brubaker, Goshen
Know the signs of meth use
Methamphetamine, or meth is a powerful stimulant that gives the user a strong euphoric and energizing high. Methamphetamine was first developed in 1893 and was used in World War II to keep the men of the Allies and Axis forces awake. It wasn’t until 1919 the process to make meth was streamlined and crystal meth was developed. In 1970, meth was outlawed in the US.
Meth can be so addictive a person may become addicted after just one use. Over time, the person using meth will keep chasing their first high by using more building up a tolerance requiring more and more. Methamphetamine can produce a similar effect on the body as adrenaline, causing a person to have heightened alertness and a willingness to take risks, which some find addictive. When using meth, there are many mental and physical changes that can occur with use.
Some of the signs of meth use to look for are:
• Weight loss
• Irritability
• Meth mouth (Rotting teeth}
• Dilated pupils
• Excitement
• Confusion
• Sleep problems
• Aggression
Prolonged meth use can cause a dramatic shift in one’s behavior. When someone uses meth for a long time, they can experience hallucinations causing them to see and hear things that are not there. They can become delusional and paranoid thinking people are following them or are out to get them. This is called meth psychosis.
When someone stops using meth, they may exhibit withdrawal symptoms. Some withdrawal signs to look for are:
• Depression
• Irritability
• Changes to sleep patterns
• Increased appetite
• Anxiety
• Paranoid thoughts
• Low energy
• Trouble concentrating
If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help before it’s too late. We help people all over the US find treatment and end the web that traps someone in addiction.
To read more on the subject, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/understanding-meth-addiction.html
Aaron Olson, Narcanon
Denham Springs, La.