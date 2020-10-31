Man ‘fed up’ with those who don’t wear masks
I just returned from my father’s memorial service in Phoenix, where he died from COVID. Nearly everyone out there was wearing a mask in public. Why?
Because they got tired of watching people they love dying from a virus we can work together to minimize. But in Elkhart County, with COVID cases surging, many of you are still out in public without masks! What is wrong with you? Do you have to lose someone you love, too, before you start taking this virus seriously and comply with the statewide mask mandate?
Before you start whining about your constitutional rights, remember that the Constitution grants all of us the right to “ … life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness … .” Life is listed first for a reason. In case you haven’t figured it out yet, you cannot have liberty or pursue happiness if you are dead!
I am fed up! Since the simple request to wear a mask has proven too much for you, and since this is a life or death matter, I will start defending myself against you if you come near me in public without a mask. I have already started to report businesses to the Health Department whose employees do not wear masks.
I do not plan to let one of you take me out because you believe the person you elected president in 2016.
Ronald Chupp, Goshen
Two starkly divergent choices lie ahead
Will this be our last free election? One choice will continue to uphold our Constitution and our freedoms, have a healthy economy with energy independence, law and order in our communities, a safer border, more equal opportunities for all, and a hard-working strategic president who loves America, supports life and religious liberty, and is not too proud to ask for prayer.
The other choice will see the growth of government and taxes, economic decline into Socialism, loss of freedoms (including religion and speech) and, eventually, your property, open borders and loss of national sovereignty, more hatred and division, deeper corruption, defunding the police with more crime and lawlessness in our communities. Besides all this the murder of babies would continue unabated, adding to the 63,000,000 already killed.
The best the Democratic Party, along with the leftist media, the Deep State, liberal billionaires, Hollywood, tech giants and Wall Street, can offer you is a 47-year career politician who can’t point to a significant contribution he’s made to “the people,” only to himself and his family. Will he serve as a Trojan horse or a puppet, or both?
Will you require your president to uphold his oath of office so we will continue to be “a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness will still be our reality? Or will you overlook the crimes against our innocent, the Deep State corruption of our Washington elite, the 24/7 lies or distortions and propaganda of our leftist news media in their attempt to remove a duly-elected president because he got in their way of grabbing power and control? Your vote will help determine if our country will experience undeserved blessing and continued mercy, or destruction.
M.E. Sisson, Goshen
What is pro-life?
In the time of political turmoil, I read about voting for the issues and pro-life is one issue I hear a lot about. I ask myself the question: Is pro-life only an abortion issue? Does health insurance for all not have something to do with pro-life? Does the death of kindergartners, elementary children, high schoolers up to the age of college students or to families going to an outside show being killed by sophisticated army rifles and then not doing anything to prevent such slaughter again also pro-life?
Does sending young men and women into war because leaders of nations are too proud to negotiate peace have something to do with pro-life?
All I ask from all my brothers and sisters is to think more deeply before voting just for the issue of abortion, and not think about all the other issues we are facing.
Karen Powell, Goshen
