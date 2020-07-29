Limits of governor’s emergency powers not spelled out
Recently, I, along with several of my colleagues in the Senate, sent a letter asking Attorney General Curtis Hill to advise as to whether or not Gov. Holcomb has the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate and if it can be enforced with criminal penalties.
In his response, the attorney general notes that the governor has various powers under the Emergency Management and Disaster Law (EMDL), although the limitations of those powers are not clearly spelled out in the law. In addition, the attorney general said the EMDL does not provide the governor may issue a mandate on wearing a mask.
The attorney general also notes that it is outside the scope of the General Assembly’s authority to delegate to the governor the limitless ability to create laws, such as mandating the wearing of masks. Therefore, the proposed order would not have the force and effect of law, and would require the General Assembly to specifically and clearly pass a mask mandate into law.
If the governor believes it is necessary to enact a mask-wearing mandate before the beginning of the next legislative session, the attorney general recommends Gov. Holcomb call a special session of the General Assembly.
This being said, I would urge individuals to use their best judgment in determining whether or not they should wear a mask, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing masks when social distancing is not possible. Business and property owners can also enforce face mask requirements on their property, and failure to comply with a property owner’s guidelines constitutes trespassing.
I will continue to work with state and local officials as the situation progresses
Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse
‘Rights’ and ‘responsibilities’ are out of balance
Many European countries strongly emphasize the state’s “responsibility” for the well-being of society, while to a lesser extent recognizing the rights of individuals. We in the U.S. strongly emphasize the rights of individuals, and to a lesser extent the responsibilities to our society. Actually, most democracies do recognize both rights and responsibilities, but tilt in varying degrees toward one or the other.
Today we are experiencing first-hand the shortcomings of too strongly emphasizing individual rights over group rights during a pandemic. The European Union has largely brought the spread of COVID-19 under control, while the U.S. numbers continue to increase exponentially. Too many of us are demanding our individual “rights” over “responsibilities” in this battle. When is the last time you saw “patriots” on the statehouse steps with AR-15’s strapped across their shoulders demanding their individual “responsibilities”?
The over-emphasis on “rights” during this pandemic has caused some to even refuse to wear a mask to slow down our spreading of this virus to those around us. “No government will tell me what to do. It’s not constitutional.” It’s as if Patrick Henry had said “Give me liberty, and give you death.” No wonder we’ve been so impotent in dealing with COVID-19. We seem to have lost our concern for our neighbors.
Our community has needs and rights, too. We must deal rationally, humanely, and responsibly with each other during this pandemic and beyond. Each unique situation our country faces requires a different balance between “rights” and “responsibilities,” between individual needs and societal needs. We long have recognized community needs by sending a portion of our income to the government to help everyone with basic educational, health, recreational, safety, justice, and retirement needs. May God continue to help us care both for ourselves and for those in our community.
Dan Schrock, Goshen
