Library has services to help children with school work
Children need access to books and to libraries. As schools reopen, we want to remind parents and residents how Goshen Community Schools and Goshen Public Library are community resources with more than physical books and digital resources.
The friendly librarians and staff at Goshen Community Schools and Goshen Public Library are here to assist you. Whether in-person, hybrid, remote learning, or homeschooling, children need time to read stories for pleasure. Reading literacy is fundamental to success in school, work, and life. Books build empathy by giving children a mirror to see themselves and a window into the lives of others.
Be assured that physical books and learning materials are safely circulated through time quarantines and/or disinfecting processes at school and public libraries. Goshen Community Schools and Goshen Public Library offer Grab and Go or curbside service, and have resumed many other valuable library services. Goshen Community School libraries and Goshen Public Library have partnered to offer eResource cards to secondary level students, giving them access to a range of ebooks and audiobooks.
GCS and GPL librarians are available to teach you how to access digital content on your personal or school-provided device. Don’t have Internet? Visit Goshen Public Library — where Wi-Fi is available even in our parking lot. Need a tutorial? GPL and GCS librarians are available in person, online and by telephone.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month. A library card provides access to millions of print and digital resources. To sign up, visit the Goshen Public Library.
Leslie Sutherlin, Indiana Library Federation president
Ann-Margaret Rice, director, Goshen Public Library
Mindy Miller, Goshen Community Schools
Skin color does matter for Blacks
I asked my Black brother-in-law a question one day: “How often do you think of your skin color?” He looked at me and answered, "Every day … every single day.” Now, my brother-in-law is CEO/president of a $1.5 million organization, has spoken before U.S. congressional committees, has worked with the mayor of Miami on different initiatives, founded Kairos with nine other people — a prison ministry that is active around the world, and has sung the national anthem for the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Heat. Yet, every single day he is aware of his skin color and for good reason; his safety both physically and emotionally, depends on it.
If you are white like me, when was the last time you thought of your skin color? If those of us with white skin don’t think there is white privilege or that there is racism built into our system, then we haven’t been paying attention or don’t want to think of our white privilege. The color of our skin gives us the opportunity of not having names yelled at us because of the color of our skin; not having to think ahead of situations and plan what you need to do so your skin color doesn’t get you in trouble; of not being fearful when being stopped by police for a tail light out or for speeding as people of color have been killed without provocation in those situations across United States; and of not being indiscriminately killed because of our white skin.
As people of white skin, we have set up this system that allows the above to happen. As people of white skin, it is our responsibility to change this system so this nation can be one of “liberty and justice for all.” Or as Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” and your neighbor is everyone.
Don Jantzi, Goshen
