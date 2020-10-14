Letter on global warming book questioned
The Rev. Showers’ letter “Book explains global warming is a natural cycle” in Saturday’s edition feels burdened by so much writing about global warming that is influenced by mankind. He cites his memory of warnings a few years ago “about what man was doing to cause the ozone layer to broaden and grow and there were threats about how serious this was.”
The concern he incorrectly refers to is not the broadening of the ozone layer but is rather the increasing holes in the ozone layer which develop as a result of our use of hydrofluorocarbons. These holes allow higher levels of solar energy to penetrate our atmosphere, reaching the earth to increase skin cancer and negatively impact plant life, among other things. Googling ozone layer will quickly show that it is Showers who has lost contact with the scientific community on this rather than the absence of concerns among scientists about damage to the ozone layer. His misunderstanding of the ozone layer is used in his letter to dismiss threats and warnings about mankind’s impact on global warming. I humbly suggest that getting back in touch with what science is in fact saying about the ozone layer might be the first step in a renewed effort to keeping up with the scientific community on that subject as well as global warming.
I can only speculate as to why Showers chooses to believe some of what he reads while dismissing other scientific findings. What motivates Showers to feel inclined to dismiss mankind’s influence on global warming (and perhaps damage to the ozone layer) is the question I have.
— Gary Sensenig, Goshen
Voter appreciates safety precautions
I voted at the early voting location at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Goshen, and I want to commend Elkhart County Election Board members Chris Anderson, Daniel Grimes and Wayne Kramer for all the safety procedures they have in place to protect both poll workers and voters during this continuing pandemic.
I thought using cotton swabs to touch the screen and seal envelopes was a clever, low-tech way to permit us to vote safely in this important election.
My thanks to the bipartisan Election Board for your efforts.
— Larry Yoder, Goshen
Writer explains ideas on being pro-life, pro-choice
In response to recent letters to the editor and the debates, I have some thoughts. What does it mean to be pro-life or pro-choice?
Why do we have to label everything conservative or liberal, pro-choice or pro-life, right or left?
For example, here are some of my pro-life ideas. Abortion is not the best solution for unwanted pregnancies. I don’t support the death penalty. Babies shouldn’t die because of preventable health issues or malnutrition. Everyone should wear a mask and try to maintain social distancing so we don’t spread diseases that kill people. Guns should be regulated to prevent criminal, accidental and impulse shootings, including suicide.
Here are some of my pro-choice ideas. Younger people should have freedom to choose what and how they learn. Families should be able to choose what school their younger people attend. People should be able to choose whether invasive medical procedures are carried out on them, including abortion. People should choose who they love and marry, regardless of gender and sexuality. Every citizen should be able to participate in our democracy and decide who they will vote for and have the opportunity to vote by mail if they want to. Everyone should be able to choose their spiritual belief system.
These are some of my “Pro-life” and “Pro-choice” ideas. They are not just ideas about abortion. You may agree with some of them and not others, but I can’t call myself 100% Pro-life or 100% Pro-choice and I doubt whether you can either. The reason I support Democrats (for the most part) is not because they are the “party of abortion” as one writer suggested, but because they jibe with more of the rest of the items on my lists. How about you?
— Carl Rust, Elkhart
