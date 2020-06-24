Love your neighbor, wear a mask
This pandemic is not about you. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is about taking care of the most vulnerable in our community. You may be young, strong, independent or tough. You may not like people telling you how to manage your health, but this is about protecting people who can get really sick.
Do you know someone overweight, older than 65, or who has diabetes, lupus, or any number of diseases? Yes, you do. If you love them, protect them. Wear a mask in crowded public places. Big retail stores (you know who you are) — love your customers, ask them to wear masks. Factory owners — love your employees, get adequate PPE and limit confined work spaces. Slow down production, it’s OK. Slow work is better than no work. Our factories can practice now for the second wave.
No need to take my word for this. Read on your own, ask a doctor, listen to an epidemiologist, they will say that beside washing your hands, wearing a mask in public spaces is the easiest way to keep the infection rate down. The hospitals are getting crowded, the cases in Elkhart County are rising, and eventually people will die because we didn’t wear our masks. Where is the health commissioner on this?
The health of our community is all of our concern. If you see someone with a mask on, they are protecting YOU! Thank them and do unto others.
David Ostergren, Goshen
Lack of courage to remedy environmental issues
When it comes to the environment, courage is in short supply in Elkhart County.
For example, there have been dozens of postings on Nextdoor Digest about outdoor burning and noise pollution (boom boxes, loud motorcycles, fireworks, barking dogs), yet few residents and community leaders are willing to take decisive action to remedy these two important quality-of-life concerns that negatively impact health, safety and happiness.
There is also scant courage to enact a progressive, countywide smoking ordinance.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a healthier population should be paramount.
Another timely topic, race amity, benefits from reduced noise, by providing a welcoming venue to engage in meaningful dialogue.
The local media can also be an ally, by holding the community accountable for lack of progress (or progress).
Courage — coupled with education, enthusiasm and love — is a key ingredient in achieving these positive changes.
Bob Kronemyer, Elkhart
Police protect us from violence
It seems as though everyone in America is protesting about something these days. Well, I have a few protests of my own I want to be made public.
Number one: I protest seeing honest, hard-working, life-on-the-line every day policemen being thrown to the wolves just to appease an angry crowd of violent rioters.
Number two: I protest how some people seem to think every perceived injustice is a good reason for looting stores, overturning and or burning cars, smashing storefront windows and other destructive behavior.
Number three: I protest the way some people see any police action as being promoted by racism or bigotry. I know for a fact that not all bigots are white. Not all racists are white. It works both ways, and all lives matter.
Finally: I have a question for everyone who may be reading this. Have you thanked a cop today? You should, because they are the only ones protecting us from the violence.
Robert E. Williams, Goshen
