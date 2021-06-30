Diplomacy should be ‘religious-neutral’
Being Roman Catholic myself and having family in Indiana, I read The Goshen News article: “Pope voices ‘affection’ for Americans’ as he meets Blinken” (June 28 issue).
I think it is good that the sovereign of Vatican City-State (Pope Francis) met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a closed-door meeting at the Vatican. Most people can’t distinguish that the Vatican City-State is one of the smallest countries in the world.
Some people mistakenly think that the phrase “The Holy See” means the same thing; it doesn’t. The Holy See is an ecclesiastical term for the theological governance of the Catholic hierarchy, be it bishops, priests, deacons, nuns and church liturgical affairs. Vatican City-State is literally a patch of ground that is only 0.19 of an acre in size. Originally, “the Papal States” was a sprawling area of land mass much, much larger until Pope Pius IX lost most all of it, except for the current little domicile of the pontiff and the basilicas, chapels and administrative offices.
I am mindful that our U.S. secretary of state is Jewish, yet he has a nice Catholic wife, so that added to the cordiality. I think it is entirely proper for Pope Francis and the American secretary of state to talk about immigration, banking (especially in light of the past Vatican Bank scandals), etc. etc. However, I think discussions delving into climate-change may have been an overreach. Just how many cars travel in and out of Vatican City? Comparatively few. I definitely wish good relations to prevail. However, I believe in “separation of church and state” (which) isn’t synonymous with “separation from religion.” Faith lies privately within the human heart. Diplomacy is religiously neutral.
James A. Marples, Longview, Texas
Recycle your plastics
Plastic is a problem: entangled sea animals die or starve filled with it. People eat and inhale toxic microplastics, getting cancer etc. Recycling helps.
Here are ideas that might be new.
First, with city recyclables, include the inner cardboard tubes from toilet paper and paper towels, also shampoo and body wash bottles — firm plastic containers with a triangle and number 1-7.
Second, with TerraCycle’s free Oral Care Recycling Program, you fill any box with toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes and caps, toothpaste cartons and outer packaging, and floss containers, and mail it to them for recycling. See www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/colgate#how-it-works.
Third, more than 1 billion gallons of water and 10 million trees are used annually to make receipts in the U.S.. That is 1.5 billion lbs. of waste yearly. Don’t need the receipt? Ask them not to print one. Some places will email receipts. But if they have to print a receipt, recycle it with paper. (Except for those coated with shiny chemicals to make them smooth.)
Fourth, you can recycle plastic bags/film, just not with the city recycling program. Plastic bags there will gum up the machines. In Goshen, plastic bag/film recycling bins are at Walmart (Lincolnway East), Kroger, Kohl’s, Target and Meijer. You can take plastic bags from: groceries, newspapers, bread, produce, toilet paper and paper towel packs, dry cleaning and zip lock bags, as well as air pillow and bubble wrap.
Finally, there is way too much plastic trash to even recycle. Look up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (twice the size of Texas): https://theoceancleanup.com/great-pacific-garbage-patch/. This has led Bangladesh, Cameroon, Rwanda (among other African countries) and the 27-nation EU, plus the UK (starting in July), eight U.S. states, Mexico City, Chicago, Boston, and other cities, to ban single-use plastic bags. Use cloth. Up for a pro-earth, pro-human plastic challenge? See https://plasticfree.ecochallenge.org/.
Anne Byler, Goshen
