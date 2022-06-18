Development denial mindboggling
You hear politicians often mention the lack of housing in Elkhart County as one of the primary issues dealt with in their professional capacities. With this in mind, it is mind-bogglingly frustrating to see the Goshen City Council kill a well-thought-out project in the Ariel Cycleworks apartment complex that was to be built on the former Western Rubber Company factory site.
The arguments by some city elected officials echo many “not in my backyard” complaints. This is not monopolized by Goshen. Those who follow discussions regarding urban policy and zoning debates have heard these arguments ad nauseam. A fear of normal urban density as dictated by the free market continues to sabotage any hope of relieving our strained housing situation.
Are we to believe that well-designed and needed housing is less desirable than the land’s longtime use as a rubber factory?
In a time when many of the economic issues facing working Hoosiers revolve around housing costs and availability, I struggle to adequately voice my appropriate disapproval of this recent council vote. I have talked with numerous young professionals with whom I have had to sheepishly explain that the apartments and condos they inquire about are simply not available in our community. Additionally, the lack of housing has been a factor in the ballooning assessed value of property in our region, which has led to larger property tax bills. The additional supply that this project would have provided, is required to alleviate a plethora of issues.
I have no idea if the developer of this project, after having spent an assumed amount in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, will attempt to continue with this project. However, for the sake of our community, if this does come forward again, I suggest our elected politicians should not stand in its way.
Benjamin Rogers, Goshen
Father’s Day and tobacco use
So many amazing and strong father-figures deserve to be celebrated this month! Unfortunately, many men put their own health as a last priority and forget to take care of themselves. An extremely healthy choice a man can make for himself and his family is to be tobacco free. By making the choice to quit he keeps his own body healthy and his family too!
Did you know?
• Men are more likely to be current smokers than women.
• Fourteen out of every 100 adult men smoke.
• Men who smoke are more likely to die from prostate cancer than men who are non-smokers.
• The number one cancer that causes death in men is lung cancer.
• Tobacco use increases the chance of lung cancer.
What can you do to quit?
Visit www.quitindiana.com for more information on how to quit smoking this Father’s Day! The Indiana Tobacco Quitline provides free tobacco cessation resources 24/7. To help start your quit journey, Quit Now Indiana is offering 4 weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy like patches, gum, and lozenges. Breaking your tobacco addiction is easier with the help of medication and coaching. Simply call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or text READY to 200-400.
Quitting smoking has numerous benefits, but perhaps the greatest of all is more time with family and loved ones on this Father’s Day weekend. Get started today and say goodbye to tobacco! For more information, follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @TCEC574.
Andrew Bylsma, Health Education manager, Elkhart County Health Department and Tobacco Control of Elkhart County Coalition member