Boys & Girls Club director gives thanks for support
Just one year ago, our resolve as a nation was challenged as we grappled with uncertainties and a new normal caused by the coronavirus pandemic. From day one of this pandemic, I saw resiliency, compassion and selflessness firsthand every day as the president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. We didn’t hesitate to see how we could serve the urgent, unique needs of not only the youth and families we serve but those of our community.
During the past school year, our clubs in Goshen, Elkhart, Nappanee and Middlebury served more than 27,200 meals and our sites served as virtual and remote learning centers. We strive to be a safe, consistent support for the youth in our communities and to give them the tools they need to succeed while letting them focus on what’s important: being kids!
But none of this would be possible without the support of our leaders in the Indiana state Legislature. Because of their leadership and willingness to address the urgent, unique challenges facing Hoosier youth, providers like Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County were able to quickly adapt and serve those who needed it most.
This summer presents another critical time for Indiana youth as we aim to make up for the educational and emotional impacts the past year of remote learning, financial hardships, social upheaval and food insecurity has had on our kids’ development. I know we can count on the ongoing support of Governor Holcomb, State Representatives Doug Miller, Curt Nisly, Joanna King and Tim Wesco and State Senators Linda Rogers, Blake Doriot and Ryan Mishler.
Thank you all for showing what is possible when we work together.
Kevin Deary, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County
Being tobacco-free a great Father’s Day gift
June is Men’s Health Month and Father’s Day is coming. A great gift for your family this Father’s Day is to start living tobacco free. Smoking is the number one cause of preventable death and costs 11,100 Hoosier lives every year. Dads who smoke can celebrate Father’s Day by quitting, and family and friends can help support dads who are trying to quit.
There are many reasons why dads may want to quit smoking.
• 23.3% of Indiana men smoke, which is higher than the national rate of 15.3%
• Men are more likely to be current cigarette smokers than women
• Men who smoke increase their risk of dying
• From bronchitis by nearly 10 times
• From emphysema by nearly 10 times
• From lung cancer by more than 22 times
• And from heart disease triples
The Indiana Tobacco Quitline helps Hoosiers break their tobacco addiction. When people want to quit, they call 1-800-Quit[Now. We know many people are concerned about their health and want to quit. The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is offering free nicotine quit products to help. You can get a four-week combo-pack of patches, gum, and lozenges — FREE — while supplies last. If you are ready to quit, it is easier than ever. Text2Start allows you to simply text READY to 200-400 to register for services.
Quitting smoking has numerous benefits, but perhaps the greatest of all is more time with family and loved ones on this Father’s Day weekend. Get started today and say goodbye to tobacco! For more information, follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @TCEC574.
John Hulewicz, Health Education Manager, Elkhart County Health Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.