The ‘enemy’ is the spirit of evil
Dear editor:
This is a response to Thursday, May 26, 2022, “After another school shooting, the enemy is us.”
The “enemy” is not guns or people (even those you disagree with). The enemy is, and always has been, the spirit of evil (Satan), whose goal is to destroy humans by any means possible, and to destroy our relationships with each other and with our Creator (God). We fall into Satan’s trap when we allow this evil spirit to direct our lives and actions, instead of allowing our Creator’s loving, holy and beautiful spirit to lead us.
In our nation, we have removed godly influences from our schools and even made it legal for mothers to kill (or have killed) their own babies.
Let’s invite God back into our schools, communities, and our lives. As Jesus Christ said in John 10:10, “The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.” NASB
Sandi Clark, Middlebury
Accept God’s love or not, but don’t kill
To the editor:
To the young men who are planning to do violence: please don’t!
I can understand the temptation. There are those who cower in the shadows, saying it’s OK to hate and be afraid of “them.” They spin these lies hoping to lure some rube to do their dirty work — for their “cause.” Afterward, they’ll toss you aside lurking for the next rube. But God loves you.
There are also those who enable you. They pound into you your “rights.” What these enablers fail to tell you is with rights come responsibilities. Responsible gun owners do no assassinate innocent lives.
These enablers tell you that you are sick. Yes. If you are overwhelmed by hate and anger — please seek professional help.
You are also clear-minded enough to plan the where and when of an attack. The how is a proven one: choose the easiest weapon that will kill the most people in the shortest amount of time. God loves you. God loves those you intend to hurt and kill.
There is a meme out there that says my rights are more important than the lives of your children. I hope no one believes this lie. Christians find this type of garbage appalling. If you consider yourself a Christian, read each of the Gospels. What does Jesus say?
Ultimately, you will have to decide, as we all do, whether to accept God’s love or reject God’s love. God’s love is available to not only “us” but to “them” as well.
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
Ban ‘combat’ weapons that can be turned fully auto
The following arms are illegal to own in Indiana:
• Machine gun
• Sawed-off shotgun
• Armor-piercing handgun ammunition
IN Code § 35-47-2-7 (2019)
“Machine gun”; prohibited sales or transfers of ownership
Sec. 7. (a) As used in this section, “Machine gun” means any weapon that shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot automatically more than one (1) shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger. The term includes the frame or receiver of any such weapon, any part designed and intended solely and exclusively, or a combination of parts designed and intended, for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun, and any combination of parts from which a machine gun can be assembled if such parts are in the possession or under the control of a person.
The second amendment speaks of a “well regulated” militia. The above Indiana statute is that kind of regulation. Banning offensive weapons does not infringe on the right to bear other types of arms.
Why is it not possible to ban offensive weapons (weapons designed to be used in combat), their high capacity magazines, and ammunition designed to rip the target to pieces?
If it is correct that an AR-15 and similar weapons “can be readily restored to shoot more than one (1) shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger,” it appears that such weapons may already be illegal but that ban is not being enforced. We need to require that those weapons be turned in and holding them should be subject to the same penalties as holding an unlicensed machine gun.
https://www.atf.gov/firearms/docs/open-letter/all-ffls-mar-2022-open-letter-forced-reset-triggers-frts/download
Jonathan Weiand, Goshen