No new softball
field is frustratingI learned that Goshen schools has had a long-standing problem with the provision of facilities for female softball. There is a fundraiser underway for a fancy seating area with a food court that will cost $1.8 million. They are seeking private donations for this, but does it really benefit the students, the players?
At the school board meeting from May 8th, it was brought to the school board’s attention that there is a potential Title IX infraction involving female softball at the high school. Roger Nafziger even went as far as to say that it’s been known for years. Ten-15 years ago, a property didn’t work out. How is this equity? They are “working on it,” but not saving for it? Equity for all students they say, but not, apparently, for female softball.
What are the priorities of Dr. Hope and the board?
Paula Myers spoke at the May meeting to advocate for change. She has seen firsthand the conditions now and decades ago when her daughter played. She reported that visiting teams complain and make fun of the situation, “playing in the swamp.” How does that make the former proud Redskins, now Hawks look? The priorities don’t seem to line up. No budgeting for this? The female athletes weren’t even able to practice for 22 days after the start of the season due to conditions this year.
Not all softball families are as vocal, but this woman is an advocate. My friend’s daughter plays.
Are the words used just to stay current with today’s culture? Why say it when actions don’t back it up? Why no fundraising for the female softball? Why only for a plaza Dr. Hope?
Janet Waldusky, Goshen
School board member says he is being silencedAt the last Goshen School Board meeting, I asked some questions the public and myself as a board member have a right to know after multiple previous meeting to ask the questions personally were canceled. https://www.ryanforgsb.com/questions
The superintendent promised to get the answers to me, while refusing to answer them publicly. After the board meeting, another meeting was scheduled with the superintendent and board president. They refused to answer the questions because I wanted a record of it, and they abruptly ended the meeting and told me I could leave.
One of my concerns was that they would change the agenda to not allow board members to ask questions or make statements. Today, that change was made in the agenda announcement from the superintendent. Specifically: “Board officers have decided to change the end of the meetings with miscellaneous comments from the superintendent and then miscellaneous comments from the Board President. Bob and I will have an update on taxes. The Board President will then open and close the meeting.” This takes away my ability to ask questions — which I do on behalf of the public and to make proper determination of how I will vote on future policy and even decisions on the superintendent. What are they trying to cover up? I have not done anything other than demand adherence to State Law and our board policy, and called attention to times the public was not being presented reality.
The children who are being educated in this school system, the parents that send their children, and the taxpayers of Goshen deserve to have integrity and honest dialog on the board. I believe this applies whether you are liberal, conservative, or moderate. Integrity and transparency help everyone.
What do you think of this action by our board officers?
Ryan Glick, Goshen
Goshen School Board keeping secrets
While watching an undercover video on the news, I saw a Goshen School Administrator chuckling about their changing of the name of the “Equity and Inclusion Council” to “Work Group” in order to avoid detection. At the May 8 Goshen Community School board meeting, I questioned why the school had changed the name of the Council three times in the last two years. (It was also called “Every Student Succeeds Council”.) I filed a FOIA request to find out. Two weeks later, the response I got from the school was “Goshen Community Schools does not possess any records responsive to your request.” Really-a committee of the school operates under three different names for two years, and there is NO documentation whatsoever?!
The newest school board member, Ryan Glick, asked Dr. Hope for an explanation publicly, at the meeting. Dr. Hope told him he would get back with him. As of this writing, three weeks later, I know for certain that this has not happened. There are other unanswered questions and confusing practices by this board and administration that the public needs to know about.
Did you know that the state’s public access counselor ruled last year that Goshen Schools were in violation of Indiana’s Open Door Law? Do you know that the board has been discussing a tax referendum?
Ryan Glick ran his campaign on transparency, and that is exactly what he is doing. He addresses many questions that the school has not yet answered. When Ryan requested a meeting with Dr. Hope, and the school board president, to answer his questions, they agreed to meet. When Ryan showed up at the meeting and they found out he wanted to record it, they refused and canceled the meeting. You can see his questions for yourself on his web site. https://www.ryanforgsb.com/questions
Terry Hartman, Goshen