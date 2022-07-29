Tell legislators to vote for freedom
The Indiana state legislature is eliminating the personal freedom every Hoosier. The Republican party — while claiming to support personal freedom — is taking away individual rights of women and men to determine if and when they have children. According to Pew Research Center, 43% of Hoosiers support the right of abortion in most or all cases. Those rights are being taken away by the proposed legislation.
The sponsor of the Senate bill, Sue Glick, comes from a county with a 24% vaccination rate. This is the level of healthcare she represents.
This legislation is not about healthcare or care for the unborn. It’s about the ability to control other people. Please contact your local representatives. They work for you; not for themselves or a political party. Tell them you want to retain your own personal freedom to make your own decision about your own heathcare.
Bruce Cashbaugh, Goshen
The 2nd amendment and gun violence
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” — 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
“Congress shall have power to provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States.” The States can appoint officers and train the Militia as “prescribed by Congress.” — Article 1, Section 8, U.S. Constitution
“The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into actual service of the United States.” Article 2 Section 2, U.S. Constitution.
How do YOU define “Militia”? Who regulates it?
“A good person with a gun.” Why do we have the epidemic of gun violence?
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
Read the fine print
A new Indiana Education Scholarship Account (ESA) program allows Hoosier families who opt out of traditional schooling to find their own special education programs and services for their eligible child, and it provides funds to eligible students for pre-approved education expenses.
The program falls under the Indiana State Treasurer’s office, not the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).
Before you choose this option, be aware of potential negative consequences, including:
1. The ESA may not cover every service your child needs.
2. When you take an ESA, you are giving up your child’s right to a Free and Appropriate Education under Federal Law and your child loses due process rights.
3. If you choose the ESA option, the State provides no protections. Parents are on their own to resolve issues if the provider doesn’t follow an Individual Education Plan (IEP), mistreats children or overbills. Parents who need an attorney will have to pay the attorney’s fees.
4. Providers who can be paid by this program are not obligated to follow the child’s IEP. They can refuse to serve your child at any time, for any reason, or for no reason at all.
Other states with similar programs have found instances of ESA money used for items that have nothing to do with educating children, wasting taxpayers’ money.
Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, president, Indiana Coalition for Public Education
Glenda Ritz, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, 2013-2017
Rachel Burke, president, Indiana PTA