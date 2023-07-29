Creating a kinder, more affordable healthcare system
WE all suffer when anyone suffers. Why do you think a majority of doctors (the American Medical Association now too) are supporting Medicare for all. (Nurses have for years.) It’s because we suffer when others don’t have access to preventative care. We are trained to care for hurting people, yet we work in a system that cares more about profits than outcomes.
Why is our system so messed up? One only needs to look at who has the power and controls the rules. More than half the members of Congress are millionaires, according to a new analysis of financial disclosure reports conducted by the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics. Most members of the supreme court are also millionaires. It’s not one political party doing all the damage. It’s both. Both are controlled by profits, the ultra wealthy.
Why is it that non-medical folks have the power to decide which medicines will be covered and a doctor has little say? We have some fantastic medicines but many will put you into bankruptcy. How is it that they are affordable in other countries? The cheap medicines are less effective and often have more side effects. No wonder some of our outcomes here in the states are worse than most other industrialized countries.
Currently, the House just passed a bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. It has needed to happen since Medicare started helping pay for pharmaceuticals. You and I are paying these inflated fees with our taxes. Let’s see now which senators are more concerned with helping their rich friends and which care for the American people. Let’s care for others by calling our senators here in Indiana.
It’s time to hold congress/millionaires responsible for doing what’s best for the majority of us.
Dr. Rod Kaufman, Goshen
Farmers grows a renewable fuel
Everyone seems to be interested in a cleaner environment these days. As a farmer, I find that a little ironic. Farmers are the original environmental stewards — taking care of the land that takes care of us. This desire for cleaner air and less carbon has inspired many to buy expensive electric vehicles. If you like your electric vehicle, I don’t have a problem with that. A car or truck is a major investment, and you should like what you drive.
However, I’m not convinced about their overall environmental benefit. The process of mining lithium for car batteries negatively impacts the environment. The electricity used to recharge these batteries often comes from coal- or natural gas-burning power plants. Then, those lithium batteries become a hazard because they stay in landfills forever. It’s great there are no engine exhaust fumes, but there’s more to cleaning the environment than eliminating tailpipe emissions.
I’d like my friends and neighbors to know that there are fuels available today that can run in your car, are entirely renewable and endorsed by the American Lung Association. And even better, I grow them on my farm.
I’m talking about corn-based ethanol and soybean-based biodiesel. These fuels can be used in nearly all vehicles on the road today. I’m proud to grow the materials needed to make these fuels. I’m also proud of the Indiana Soybean Alliance, our state’s soy checkoff, and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, our state’s corn checkoff, for working with private industry to improve the quality of ethanol and biodiesel. Many complaints about these fuels are 20 years old and no longer apply.
Research information on these fuels from the corn and soy checkoffs or the American Lung Association. You can start protecting the environment today without buying an expensive new car.
Larry Wilkinson, Kimmell
