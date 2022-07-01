Irony of protected rights
How ironic that some of the same people who protect the rights of unborn babies also protect the rights of a troubled teenager to legally purchase an assault weapon to go to a school and shoot and kill innocent small children!
Cora Askren, Goshen
Brownfield development has major issues
Whether you call it the Goshen Brownfield or now refer to as “Historic Southside Neighborhood” — how can the apartment/commercial project suddenly re-emerge and be rezoned 6-0 after having been defeated on June 6, and so soon without notice?
It is not a matter of “changing the look of the neighborhood” as suggested. It is about no infrastructure, and human sewage in 10th Street basements during a rain storm (pavers are NOT going to do the trick); it’s about traffic overload; it’s about the Goshen City taxpayers, not Goshen College influence and “wonderful bicycle paths connecting the project to the college.” Wonder how that works in the snow?
What a terrible slap in the face to all the area residents who attended several council meetings for hours and spoke up with these concerns. We all agree that Goshen needs more housing (at least while the RV industry is so strong), but this is a project way too large for this particular location. What happened that this is suddenly being pushed through again? The minor changes do NOT satisfy the major issues! Current Goshen City Administration may ignore its citizens’ voices — but we DO VOTE!
Beverly Stegelmann, Goshen
Regulate weapons, not women
Republicans have it backward. We need to regulate weapons, not women.
Dave Coyne, Goshen