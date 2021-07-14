North Webster exhibit features water resources
“Chances are, your own life and the history of your place are braided with the current of a river,” Indiana writer Scott Russell Sanders once wrote. And to that we might add, “or suffused with the waters of a lake or pond, or urged along like leaves in the ephemeral streams that form after drenching Indiana storms.”
Because it’s true. Even though Indiana technically is landlocked, the stories and fortunes of communities across the state have been shaped and defined by bodies of water that border, surround, pass through or in other ways connect to them. Certainly, North Webster is no exception. Its history, culture, vitality and prosperity can in many ways be tied directly to the more than 60 lakes and streams in the Upper Tippecanoe River Watersheds.
That’s why we’re so excited that North Webster has been chosen as one of only six Indiana communities to host Water/Ways, a national touring exhibition created by the world-famous Smithsonian Institution. With two perspectives on water — a national view created by the Smithsonian, and a local view created by some of your neighbors —Water/Ways will help the community celebrate and learn more about how our past, present, and future is tied to water.
A number of Indiana cities and towns applied to Indiana Humanities to host Water/Ways, but North Webster was chosen thanks to the team of residents who created a plan for showcasing the Smithsonian exhibit and complementing it with locally focused content and programming. We’re certain everyone who sees the exhibit will walk away with a new appreciation for our “Land of Lakes” and how they shape our lives.
We also believe that this experience will inspire residents and visitors to explore their connections to the broader natural world — a process we’re supporting over the next few years with our Unearthed programming. Urging Hoosiers to explore how we shape the environment and how the environment shapes us, Unearthed will provide opportunities and tools for discovering and discussing the intersection between humanity and nature.
I hope everyone around North Webster will plan to visit Water/Ways and participate in activities surrounding it from through Aug. 7 at the North Webster Community Public Library. You can find a full schedule of activities and information about opportunities to participate at https://watershedfoundation.org/waterways/.
— Keira Amstutz, president and CEO, Indiana Humanities
Ways to stop using tobacco products
Addiction to tobacco products keeps thousands of Hoosiers from living a healthier life. The decision to quit using tobacco products may be an obvious one for many, but it can be a difficult journey to take.
That is why it is important for those who are ready to quit to “find their own reason” for quitting. Do you want to help protect your family from secondhand smoke? Do you want to improve your health? Are your concerned about all the money you could be saving instead of buying tobacco products? There are countless reasons that people choose to help them overcome their tobacco addiction. What will your reason be for quitting?
Here are some tips from people who successfully kicked the habit:
• Set a date to quit and mark it on your calendar.
• Tell your family, friends and co-workers about your plan to quit tobacco.
• Change your habits. If you usually have a cigarette during your coffee break, go for a walk instead.
• Get rid of your cigarettes and ashtrays at home, at work and in your car.
• Think about your past attempts to quit. What worked and what did not.
• Figure out the amount of money you spend per year on cigarettes. You may be surprised how much you will save!
• Drink lots of water and get plenty of exercise.
There is also free help available through the Indiana Tobacco Quitline. Call 1-800-Quit-Now, QuitNowIndiana.com or simply text READY to 200-400 when you are ready to take the first step towards a tobacco-free life. Professional quit coaches are waiting to help you quit at your own pace.
For more information and helpful cessation tips, please follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @TCEC574 or call 574-523-2117.
— Adrienne Thomas, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, project manager
