Check your antibodies after vaccination
Last summer I was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which has resulted in my immune system being compromised. At the beginning of the year, I got jabbed with the Pfizer vaccine. I began to relax some of the precautions I was taking. Then my daughter forwarded me information that people with compromised immune systems or those taking immune suppression medications may still be at risk.
A simple finger-stick antibody test at a local drug store revealed that I had no protection. The news report my daughter had sent me described a person who had no antibodies after an mRNA vaccine but then successfully received some antibody protection by getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I got the J&J shot at the beginning of June, but my next antibody test last Friday still showed no antibodies. So, I will be wearing a mask and taking other precautions.
If you have compromised immune system, please do not assume that your vaccination is protecting you. Get an antibody test.
— Doug Friesen, Goshen
Freedom of speech and equal justice
The citizen owners of 615 S. Main St. are threatened with contempt of court for exercising their freedom of speech while threatening no one with violence.
Two of our wealthy corporations received tax abatement privileges in 2011 and 2020 on their commitment to create or maintain jobs and make substantial capital investments in plant and equipment, which becomes part of the law. Goals and commitments were made to be granted the tax abatements. These goals and commitments have not been met.
However, the Goshen Common Council majority waived the commitments. Our two wealthy corporations maintain their tax abatements, which us taxpayers must pay and make up for.
Two citizens may pay a price and penalty for contempt; the two wealthy corporations received a “kiss” on both cheeks and an “OK” to break the law.
May one be reminded of some basic principles of our democratic republic:
Our Constitution is named a democracy because it is in the hands not of the few, but of the many. Our laws secure equal justice for all … Thucydides, Athens
If men are to be precluded from offering their sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of mankind; reason is of no use to us — the freedom of speech may be taken away — and, dumb & silent we may be led, like sheep, to the slaughter — George Washington
1st and 14th Amendments to our Constitution — no law — abridging the freedom of speech or denying the equal protection of the law … — Founding Fathers
I am not truly free if I am taking away someone else’s freedom, just as surely as I am not free when my freedom is taken away from me. The oppressed and the oppressor alike are robbed of their humanity — Nelson Mandela.
— Ronald W. Guth, Goshen
