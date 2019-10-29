Julia King is the right choice for City Council
I am supporting Julia King for City Council At-Large in the 2019 election. Julia has consistently worked hard to establish an environment within city government that is inclusive, transparent and always looking toward the future.
Over her time in council, she has worked to make the "appointment" process be much more above board, so friends and influencers don't have exclusive access to decision-making positions. She often says that in a community we must "share power" to be inclusive. Most of us don't like to if we don't have too. Julia is the type of leader who shares power, if that's whats best for Goshen.
Julia has also mastered one of the most important aspects of leadership. She shows up. As a part of the Goshen Human Relations Commission, Julia attends meetings, community events and cultural initiatives, all in the name of making this a better community for everyone. The activities have gained momentum with her support.
Too often, we forget that communities exist to serve their people; to provide for their common safety, to establish conditions for prosperity and to create a climate for future generations to thrive. I am confident that Julia King has never forgotten this. It seems, in fact, to be her driving force — to make Goshen better for the people who live here. We would be lucky to have her for another term.
— Darren Bickel, Goshen
Scharf the right person for clerk-treasurer
I am writing this letter in support of Adam Scharf for Goshen City Clerk-Treasurer. The clerk-treasurer oversees the city’s Department of Finance, manages public information and aids in the writing of our city’s budget. Adam has the education, experience, and integrity needed to serve our city well as clerk-treasurer.
As a business owner, he understands the need for thoughtful fiscal management and easily accessible information. He is a person who fully researches each issue from all sides, comes to understand the problem, comes to a reasonable conclusion and then is willing to take positive action. He is active in our community and is a current elected city councilor.
Adam is the kind of person we need in office! I encourage you to join me in voting for and electing Adam Scharf as our next Goshen City Clerk-Treasurer.
— Leone Petry, Goshen
Democrats won’t allow partisan redistricting
There is much conversation about the 2020 presidential election. But there is a local election right around the corner on Tuesday. People often say it doesn’t matter which party controls a city council. It’s true for most issues. But facing the next Goshen City Council is an important issue where political majority could matter a lot.
It’s redistricting, redrawing city council districts. It’s done every 10 years, the year following a census. Most people believe in non-partisan redistricting. Partisan redistricting has not been common in Goshen. But when I was mayor, it happened. The Republicans had a majority on the city council, and they rejected the plan presented by my administration, approved by a non-partisan committee. The first draft of the Republican plan removed Democrat Councilwoman Julia Gautsche from her district. The final plan split several precincts in a partisan way, benefitting themselves.
It shouldn’t happen again in Goshen. It won’t the next time if council has a Democrat majority. They’ll have a plan for non-partisan redistricting.
I’m impressed with “Working for Goshen” Democrat candidates. They are committed to keeping Goshen on the positive track it’s been on. Mayor Stutsman is unopposed, but there are other important contests. Julia King is the only Democrat council member seeking re-election. She’s running at-large. Charles Mumaw is the other at-large candidate. No Democrat is running in District 1. Jonathan Neufeld is the Democrat in District 2. Jennifer Shell is the Democrat in District 3. Megan Eichorn is running in District 4, where Julia Gautsche is retiring. And Gilberto Perez Jr. is the Democrat in District 5. Adam Scharf is running for clerk-treasurer.
I believe all will make responsible decisions on behalf of Goshen’s residents and deserve your vote. For the “Good of Goshen,” join me in electing “Working for Goshen” Democrats.
— Allan Kauffman, former Goshen mayor
Jonathan Neufeld is a great choice for the 2nd District
We have known Jonathan Neufeld for over 10 years and highly recommend him to District 2 voters. Jonathan is bright, thoughtful and a good listener. He will bring to the City Council the ability to think through difficult problems and consider what is best for our community.
In a time when our politics appear increasingly polarized, Jonathan treats everyone with respect and looks for solutions that benefit most people. We believe he will oversee city spending as if it were his own. He understands people and technology in a way that will really help our city. He has shown the willingness to volunteer his time and hard work to benefit other people without expecting recognition.
We believe he will be a great addition to the Goshen City Council from District 2. Vote for Jonathan Neufeld on November 5th.
— Evie and Dan Nafziger, Goshen
