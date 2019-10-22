Julia King is an ‘excellent’ City Council member
I became acquainted with Julia King when she was providing support/leadership for the Chamberlain Neighborhood Association while I was the principal for Chamberlain Elementary School. She was an excellent organizer and planner, an advocate for the Chamberlain Neighborhood Association helping them to achieve their own potential, and supporting people in developing their skills and abilities. Julia was compassionate without being an enabler and a knowledgeable resource while allowing people in the neighborhood to make their own decisions and choices. Her excellent communication skills complemented these other attributes.
I saw the same traits while Julia has been an at-large member on the Goshen City Council. Besides the above, her non-judgmental listening skills allow her to listen to all people regardless of party affiliation. These conversations give her a wide perspective in finding the best answer. At the same time she isn’t afraid of making decisions and being transparent with those decisions. Julia leads with courage and empathy, a wonderful combination. She has in the past and will continue to make an excellent at-large member of the Goshen City Council.
— Don Jantzi, Goshen
David Daugherty has long been an advocate for Goshen
I am writing in support of David Daugherty who is running for Goshen City Council at-large.
I have known David since his arrival in Goshen to manage the Goshen Chamber of Commerce more than 16 years ago. As a member of the Goshen Chamber, I had many opportunities to work with and observe David as he worked to assist businesses large and small to grow in our community.
David also worked hard on the redevelopment of the millrace and the revitalization of our downtown.
He also served on the LaCasa board and could be seen at most Help-A-House events. He talked a lot about building a vibrant community, long before this became a term in wide use throughout Elkhart County.
As a former Goshen City Councilman, I saw firsthand how David was able to work with both parties to get things accomplished for the chamber and our community. He attended almost every City Council meeting.
A few years ago, David and his wife had their retirement home built in Goshen. I know that he is dedicated to Goshen and would make an excellent city councilman.
– Darryl Riegsecker, Goshen
Council candidate Jennifer Shell listens to all
Jennifer Shell has been part of my life for almost 20 years. During that time I have come to know her as a person who is able to listen to and respect a broad spectrum of people, while holding firm to her own convictions. She is a thoughtful person with the skills to navigate governmental systems and the doggedness to follow through on issues even when the going gets tough. Jen does not play games; you always know where you are at with her.
If residents of District 3 want someone on the City Council who is approachable, who listens and follows through on concerns, and who stands up to opposition if necessary, they should vote for Jennifer Shell.
– Elizabeth Stauffer, Goshen
