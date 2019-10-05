Jonathan Neufeld best choice in 2nd District
As Election Day approaches, and the residents of Goshen evaluate the candidates, one new City Council candidate sticks out in particular, and that individual is Jonathan Neufeld.
I have known Jonathan for more than 10 years and have had the opportunity to observe how he processes and evaluates complex issues. Whether discussing theological issues in our Sunday school class, or discussing issues facing our community, Jonathan has a unique ability to view issues from various perspectives and is able to point out nuances that others might have missed. He is clearly a deep thinker with a sharp mind.
The type of issues that come before council are often multifaceted, and at times controversial. Therefore, I think it’s important to elect council members who are able to fully grasp the complexities of the issues at hand and are able to analyze and understand both the short-term and long-term impact of the decisions they make. Only then can wise decisions be made.
I served on the Goshen City Council from 2000 to 2007, so know firsthand how complex the job responsibilities are. It’s not something to be taken lightly, since decisions made by local government often have immediate impacts.
Jonathan Neufeld is clearly up to the challenge. He cares deeply about our community and has the passion and drive needed to find wise solutions, and get the job done. He will roll up his sleeves and work tirelessly for us.
For residents of the 2nd District, the choice is clear. If you want city government to function well, then elect wise and hardworking members to the Goshen City Council. On Nov. 5 please vote for Jonathan Neufeld as your 2nd District council representative.
Daniel Grimes, Goshen
Julia King has shown she’s a good City Council member
Elections do matter and Goshen deserves the best. Julia King is seeking reelection to Goshen City Council at-large and I hope you will join me in voting for her.
I worked with Julia for a number of years in her role as community engagement specialist for Lacasa. I valued her honest, direct communication and her tenacity in addressing difficult neighborhood concerns. Julia advocated for and supported neighborhood associations, encouraged new leaders and significantly expanded the network of citizen engagement in Goshen.
Julia’s passion for engaged citizenry, thriving neighborhoods and a vibrant Goshen has been a central focus for her work on the City Council during her first term. Julia has been a thoughtful councilwoman who actively solicits and values input from all constituents. Julia has prioritized making local government more transparent and accessible and consistently encourages citizen participation.
I’m confident that Julia will continue to ask the difficult questions and challenge Goshen to achieve it’s full potential as a vibrant community, welcoming the contributions of all of our citizens.
Vote on or before Nov. 5 for Julia King City Council at-large.
Larry Gautsche, Goshen
