Jennifer Shell has solutions for 3rd District issues
I have known Jennifer E. Shell from her childhood to the present time as a candidate for District 3 Goshen City Council.
During her childhood and young adult years, Jen showed an interest in politics and its relationship to everyday people, which included a day of paging for her representative, Brad Fox, at the capitol building in Indianapolis. Her intellect and drive in politics, education, leadership and interests have expanded over the years, arriving at the point she can make a difference for her neighbors and the city of Goshen.
Throughout her life Jen had no problem engaging “some” for the betterment of “others” in a variety of matters, in various manners and governmental levels. Wherever Jen has lived she has always stepped up as a volunteer for issues facing humans or animals. She is a master urban gardener and beekeeper. Her local service includes current positions on Goshen Parks Board and Ten Thousand Villages Goshen board. Throughout her campaign she has encouraged participation in local government and distributed voter registration forms to all those who have shown interest, regardless of political leanings.
Her campaign has raised present District 3 concerns, proposing solutions in safety, public transportation, quality affordable housing, infrastructure and an inclusive amendment to Goshen’s civil rights ordinance.
District 3 residents: Jen will be there for you the way she has always been there for others throughout her life. You can count on her support, her listening and acting upon the issues faced in District 3 and the city of Goshen. Be sure to vote on or before Nov. 5, 2019, and when you vote “Give ‘em Shell” for great representation on the Goshen City Council for District 3!
– Susan K. Dickens, Bend, Oregon
Retiring City Council member supports Megan Eichorn
As I retire from the City Council after this term, I invite you to join me in supporting Megan Eichorn, District 4 candidate for City Council.
Megan has demonstrated a willingness to get involved and contribute to our community, whether it is leadership in her neighborhood association, president of Goshen Swimming Inc., or now in her first political campaign for City Council. Megan and her husband, Darrin, moved to Goshen 20 years ago and since then she has: built community with neighbors; promoted inclusion and acceptance in her neighborhood and workplace; financially invested in her downtown neighborhood; developed a small technology business; and volunteered her time in various capacities.
Megan is a careful listener, clear thinker and thoughtful decision-maker. She will represent our district well and will continue Goshen’s commitment to building a strong, resilient, connected community. Join me Nov. 5 in voting for Megan Eichorn, District 4 City Council.
– Julia Gautsche, Goshen
Julia King has remained fair and honest
I’ve known Julia King longer than anyone else in Goshen has known her. We met in the summer of 1988 on a Ball State University European Field Study. I was immediately taken by her energy and charmed by her humor.
Julia is the same fair, honest and compassionate person I met 31 years ago. Her affinity for justice has had a strong influence on my life and is one core value that makes her an excellent at-large city councilwoman.
Julia is not afraid to do what’s right. I’ve witnessed her calm a road rage situation between two angry motorists on a busy Mishawaka Road. I also once found her confronting a man who was hitting his wife outside their home. She brings this same spirit to her work on the City Council.
Instead of flash and self-promotion, Julia is about principles and ideals. To borrow a protest chant, “This is what democracy looks like.”
I hope you’ll join me in re-electing my wife, Julia King, for Goshen City Council at-Large this Nov. 5th.
– Stuart Meade, Goshen
