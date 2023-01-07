George Will off base
George Will is so far off-base with his support for Doug Ducey that I had to respond. Mr. Will has obviously never talked to a teacher in Arizona to see what is really happening with their school systems. The way Ducey set up the Empowerment Scholarship Account Program is a scam! $7,000 goes with each student to a public or private school. After a certain date, private schools are allowed to expel underperforming and unruly students while keeping all the money! Public schools are then required by law to enroll these students, but the money does not follow them, a bald-faced lie by Ducey that Will nitwittingly repeated.
Public schools are over-burdened educating underperforming and unruly students with no money. Private schools make out like bandits (which they are), glowing with high academic scores, while public schools appear to be doing a poor job, because underperforming students bring their academic averages down.
Will is dead wrong if he believes that ripping off public schools to make private schools rich while destroying public school student’s education is “a great conservative alternative.” Will’s quote of Ducey shows what this is really all about: “… union-backed politicians stand in the schoolhouse door and won’t let minorities out.”
What a blatantly racist thing for Ducey to say, and what a blatantly racist thing for Will to repeat.
Ron Chupp, Goshen
In support of Betty White Day
Jan. 17 is Betty White’s birthday. And as we celebrate her life, many remember her exceptional acting career, warm personality and deep love for animals.
Betty devoted much of her life to animal activism. She spent decades serving as a member of American Humane’s board of directors, the country’s first national humane organization. Betty supported American Humane’s “No Animals Were Harmed” program, which protects animals in film and television — combining her two biggest passions. She even chaired the now 106-year-old national campaign to recognize “Be Kind to Animals Week” — the most successful humane education campaign and the oldest commemorative week in U.S. history.
Now it’s time to show our appreciation. That’s why on Jan. 6, to honor the life of such an outstanding woman, American Humane is launching a campaign to recognize Jan. 17 as National Betty White Day. Each year on #BettyWhiteDay, Americans can express their appreciation for Betty’s contributions and carry on her legacy by showing love to animals in need and working to conserve earth’s magnificent species.
Dr. Robin R. Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane