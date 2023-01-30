Mayors should have term limits
Nelson Mandela, once said, “Fools multiply! while wise men are quiet.”
Power and greed drive most people.
Our Goshen mayor wants to run again: “Fix the streets Mr. mayor.” A while back in the paper, the city council said they were not meeting, had no agenda! “ WOW.” I believe there should be a term limit on mayors. Not like in past where some ran forever it seems. You want to serve the people of Goshen: fix the streets. I am one who never speaks up. This is the second time I have chosen to respond. How can Goshen grow, if you don’t listen to people who vote you in?
Larry W. Doss, Goshen
Time to give up tobacco
Put “New Year, New Me” into practice! If you have considered quitting tobacco use for your New Year’s Resolution, you don’t have to do it alone! You CAN free yourself from addiction. The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is a free resource from the state that can help! They have the tools and techniques to help you get free from nicotine addiction.
Counseling and Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) can quadruple the chances of quitting smoking. The Quitline is a resource for both! All enrollees get a personal quit coach and can qualify for four weeks free NRT. Combine that with Text to Quit and other resources, the chance of success is even higher! All these services are provided at no cost!
You’ll notice benefits to quitting right away and they aren’t all about your health. After your last cigarette, your heart rate and blood pressure drop, carbon monoxide levels drop, breath, hair, and clothes smell better, food tastes better, and you’ll save the money and time you were spending on tobacco. Quitting lowers your risk of lung disease, diabetes and several types of cancer, while adding years to your life.
Call 1-800-Quit Now to enroll in the Quitline.
Sandy Pontius, Tobacco Education Coordinator, St. Joseph Health System