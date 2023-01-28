Thanks for generosity
Dear Editor:
I am writing to thank Goshen-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items — Goshen-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.
Across Indiana, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 937-374-0761.
Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13-20, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Casey Goodwin, Samaritan’s Purse
Anti-obscenity and personal freedom
When the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution attempting to “... limit children’s access to content not considered age appropriate ...” (Goshen News, January 18), the Board, and Commissioner Brad Rogers in particular, again demonstrated that Elkhart County Republicans stand only for themselves. That party, supposedly the heroes of “personal freedom,” simply do the opposite of what they claim to be doing. They want to take away my freedom to read what I want to read, and the materials that I want to share with my (grand)children, and genuflect to their determination of what is “appropriate” or not.
That’s not personal freedom. That’s fascism.
The specific book used as an example is available by doing an Internet search and clicking “buy now.” One can even “look inside” with a tap. The train carrying the concepts of community standards and book banning left the station 25 years ago. This action reeks of simple showmanship. Sadly, it’s what we’ve come to expect in our one-party-rules county.
One of the commissioners voted against the resolution, while another claimed of an “agenda to sexualize our children.” This from an ex-Oath Keeper and defender of an individual’s right to manufacture and sell raw (non-pasteurized) milk. If a farmer can sell raw milk, I should be able to read what I want to read, and to make my own choices for my grandchildren. I have an Oath to Keep, too.
Bruce Cashbaugh, Goshen
Bill shows country’s divide
On Jan. 11, the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” was passed in the new GOP-controlled House of Representatives by a narrow 220-210 vote. All of the “NO” votes came from Democrats. This is a stark example of the moral and cultural divide in this country. Note that this bill would not limit the practice of abortion but only provide medical care to a living, breathing, innocent human being.
For many Democrats, abortion is to be considered a “human right” and “health care.” But don’t human rights extend to all humans? Is pregnancy a disease that requires elimination by health care? How does the intentional withholding of medical care to a new-born baby constitute health care? All these Pro-Choice Democrats in the House of Representatives represent millions of constituents who voted for them. Elections have consequences.
The narrow Democrat majority in the Senate probably insures the bill will not become law and in any event, would be vetoed by President Biden. I suspect God is not amused.
Robert Riddle, Goshen