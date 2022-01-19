Reader urges people to contact senator over gun bill
As a longtime gun owner and hunter, I’m troubled by Indiana HB 1077, which allows people (as young as 18 years old) to legally carry handguns without a permit. That means concealed guns on their bodies and in their cars. This is a dangerous proposal that panders to the gun lobby.
The permit process is an important public safety tool, which is why police organizations such as the Indiana State Police, the State Police Chiefs Association and the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police opposed the bill.
Under the bill, people are simply supposed to self-regulate. This is worrisome for all ages, but especially for the young. A brain’s prefrontal cortex — which plays a central role in cognitive control function and reasoning skills — is not fully developed until age 26. It’s why insurance companies charge higher premiums for people under 26.
I have many memories from my youth of acquaintances spending their weekends looking for fights. While fighting wasn’t my thing, I was anything but cautious.
How many who might have been screened out, will now be carrying guns on our streets? I’m much less hopeful for Indiana’s future if we remove all reasonable safeguards related to gun ownership.
This bill passed the Indiana House with support from our State Rep., Joanna King (and all other Republicans). If you share my concerns, I hope you’ll contact State Sen. Blake Doriot and urge him to vote NO.
— Stuart Meade, Goshen
Legislators should be working on positive changes for Indiana
Thanks to our newspapers for keeping us informed on what our GOP controlled state legislature is up to. It seems their most important items are:
1) allowing more people to carry guns in our presence (without any screening for the mentally ill and criminals) and
2) forming community panels to tell teachers what to teach and how to teach.
The State Police are adamantly opposed to the first one, saying it “would strip police of a screening tool for identifying dangerous people who shouldn’t have a gun and making that information quickly accessible to officers.” In other words, it endangers the safety of each and every one of us.
We should all be opposed to the second one. Our legislature’s required out of control testing in our schools, combined with low teacher pay, has already caused a serious teacher shortage. Their proposal would cause all teachers to leave.
There are issues which any responsible, intelligent legislator should be working on. Among the 50 states, here is where Indiana ranks:
• 3rd from the worst in air and water quality
• 5th from the worst in adult obesity
• 9th from the worst in childhood obesity
• 12th from the worst in educational attainment
• 14th from the worst in infant mortality rate
• 8th from the worst in percentage of victims of child abuse
• 4th from the worst in percentage of children in foster care
• The very worst in industrial toxin emissions.
Is it asking too much for them to do something positive for Indiana?
— Rex Hooley, Goshen
Let’s make a deal
Since everybody has had time to have made up their minds on where they stand on COVID vaccinations, let’s make a deal. Behind door number 1 is for those of us who are fully vaccinated and boosted, and wear masks when out in public (you know, the “sheep” who believe the lib media).
Behind door number 2 is for those brave and rugged individualists who believe mask and vaccination mandates are government overreaches and infringements on their rights. Cool, good for you!
Here’s the deal: if you follow science and medical/government/lib media advice to get vaccinated, YOU get to go to the hospital and have your care covered by insurance (private and/or Medicare) if you get a breakthrough case. If you instead, believe in your own research, or the advice of Fox News and other right-wing media (who’s hosts are almost all vaccinated), and do not get vaccinated because it isn’t necessary, you STAY HOME if you get COVID, no matter how severe. I mean, it’s just a little flu after all.
Why do I care? Maybe it’s because someone I love has cancer and has been told they might not be able to get timely hospitalization and surgery, because the hospitals are so full of non-vaccinated idiots who now have severe COVID cases. You see, you’re brave and tough when everything is easy, but as soon as you do get this disease, you go running to the hospital screaming (coughing) for the over-extended doctors and nurses to make you all better!
— John Dolezal, Goshen
