Reporter should ‘check for rain’
The Goshen News interviewed Elkhart County Democratic chairman Chad Crabtree and former treasurer of the Elkhart County Republican Party Dick Griffen about the impact of the January 6 riot.
When a reporter interviews someone who responds with lies and baseless conspiracy theories, the reporter has a professional responsibility to state the facts. If one person says it’s raining and another says it’s not, it’s your job as a reporter to look out the window and see if it is in fact raining.
— Dave Coyne, Goshen
Suicide LOSS program to begin
Grief is complicated. It is a journey all of us have walked, are walking or will walk. Holidays are one of those times we are keenly aware of the absence of our loved ones. The Elkhart County Suicide Prevention wants to walk beside those who have lost a loved one by suicide. In 2022, the Coalition will be launching a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS). The goals of the LOSS Team approach are to:
• Provide immediate support and encouragement to new survivors
• Give permission for families and loved ones to talk about their experience
• Link new survivors in their community so they do not feel so alone
• Share needed information and resources with survivors immediately
• Facilitate hope and understanding to handle this devastating grief
The approach complements the first responder services provided at the scene of a suicide by adding a new team of trained volunteers to support those who have lost a loved one by suicide. First response officials activate the ECSS Team when a suicide occurs. The two types of responses LOSS Teams make:
• Traditional at the Scene / Immediate
• Delayed Response / At the funeral visitation or funeral service
From 2000-2020, Elkhart County had 389 individuals die by suicide (average 18.9 per year). The Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition wants to change these statistics. We want to help our community to be a place of encouragement and support for those who struggle with mental illness.
Postvention ultimately reduces the incidence of suicide within our community, through education, awareness, and prevention services to those effected by a suicide loss. We need volunteers to join us in reaching out to those who have experienced a loss by suicide. For more information, please contact the Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition at 574-523-2119.
— Barb Welty, Elkhart
Broaden discussion of health and happiness
It’s commendable that Elkhart County community leaders, the community at large and the media are devoting so much energy and time to discussing health, safety and happiness.
It would behoove individuals and the media, however, to broaden the discussion to encompass environmental concerns.
Remember the days when the City of Elkhart aggressively and creatively enforced its noise ordinance, along with billboards and public service announcements? Other localities should also step up enforcement and education.
Let’s eliminate outdoor burning as well, which neighboring St. Joseph County has marvelously accomplished in essence.
A progressive countywide smoking ordinance would also reflect a commitment to improved health and safety.
— Bob Kronemyer, Elkhart
Climate change should be taken into consideration
I read with interest the stories in today’s Goshen News about the two new projects reviewed by the redevelopment commission: the skate park and the apartment complex at Plymouth and Greene Road.
It got me wondering: Does a developer ever get asked about their plans for tree planting and tree canopy? Is carbon footprint, native landscaping and biodiversity considered when we plan a public facility like a skate park?
It seems to me that somebody ought to be asking those questions, not just for these projects but also at the zoning commission when we’re talking about developing industrial properties.
Climate change is on us, and the time for business as usual is past.
— Evan J Miller, Goshen, Elkhart River Watershed
Reader takes issue with columnist’s claims
With a broad brush stroke, Brian Howey paints all Republicans as “insurrectionists”! He is of course just being an obsequious democratic party lapdog, repeating the Democrats’ only 2022 talking point: “Trump’s “Big Lie” has convinced most Republicans that the 2020 election was stolen, and we must be very worried that more capital violence like Jan. 6 will continue, thus endangering our very democracy!”
First, he repeats the charge of “insurrection.” Insurrections are nearly always by armed individuals in a coordinated revolt. None of the “insurrectionists” fired a single shot. Not a single “rioter” was charged with insurrection.
He claims that in 2016, Democrats mostly accepted the verdict. SIMPLY NOT TRUE. Hillary and the Democratic Party enlisted top FBI officials in a “Russia Collusion” hoax that has been disproved. Post Mueller Report release in 2019, a Reuter’s poll showed that 84% of Democrats still believed that Trump or someone in his campaign worked with Russia to influence the election!
And how about a little respect for the one in three Americans that believe Biden’s win was “definitely not, or probably not legitimate.” Per the recent University of Massachusetts Amherst poll that’s 31% of Independents, 71% of Republicans and even 6% of Democrats. Most believe that millions of fake ballots and dead people’s ballots were cast for Joe Biden.
Voting should be easy to do and hard to cheat at. All the proof we need that the 2020 election was fishy is the ferocity of the Democrats’ desire to pass a national voting bill that will overturn states’ efforts to increase voter confidence in election results. They want to make it easy to cheat and they want that ability to be institutionalized for permanent Democrat rule. Americans support voter ID laws by 81%.
— Glenn Stutzman, Goshen
