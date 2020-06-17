It's a good time for fathers to quit smoking
June is Men’s Health Month and Father’s Day is this weekend. A great gift for your family this Father’s Day is to start living tobacco free. Smoking is the number one cause of preventable death and costs 11,100 Hoosier lives every year. Dads who smoke can celebrate Father’s Day by quitting, and family and friends can help support dads who are trying to quit.
There are many reasons why dads may want to quit smoking.
• 23.3% of Indiana men smoke, which is higher than the national rate of 15.6%
• Men are more likely to be current cigarette smokers than women
• Men who smoke increase their risk of dying
o From bronchitis by nearly 10 times
o From emphysema by nearly 10 times
o From lung cancer by more than 22 times
o And from heart disease triples
The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is a free phone-based counseling service that helps Hoosiers quit all tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco. There is also a web-based counseling option (eQuitNow.com) and supplementary texting service, Text2Quit®.
Services are available 24/7 so call 1-800-QuitNow today or visit QuitNowIndiana.com.
Quitting smoking has numerous benefits, but perhaps the greatest of all is more time with family and loved ones on this Father’s Day weekend.
Andrew Bylsma, Safe Kids Coordinator, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County
