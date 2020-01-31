Families thank those who helped
Our families would like to thank the many people who helped us throughout the passing of our Olivia (Lint).
From Concord first responders, the staff at Elkhart General ER, to the wonderful caring and professional staff at Beacon Children’s Hospital that treated her as their own. To the staff and volunteers at Ronald McDonald House that made a home for us when we were not able to go to our own. Thank you to Ryan’s Place for comforting her classmates who will miss her dearly at Concord Junior High and Goshen Middle School. Thank you to both of these school communities and Memorial High School for reaching out to support us. To the Goshen Boys & Girls Club, who truly love our children. To Brad Billings and the Billings Funeral Home whose compassion to families in our community is remarkable. To Calvary United Methodist who opened their doors so that we may celebrate her life. To all of our family, friends, co-workers and anonymous people who hugged us and prayed with us, sent flowers, prepared meals and donated money, we are forever grateful.
We are truly blessed to live in a caring and supporting community.
— The Lint, Coppens and Reed families
Indiana internship program growing
In the waning hours of 2019, Indiana INTERNnet (IIN) officially reached the milestone of 10,000 completed internships between its students and employers. The true number is likely quite a bit higher as post-internship follow-up pales in comparison to actual connections and experiences.
But the number is significant. That’s 10,000 opportunities for students and others to learn about Indiana communities and careers. That’s 10,000 instances of enthusiastic talent being put in place to help solve workplace challenges. And we know many of those interns became full-time employees and long-term contributors to Indiana’s economic success.
The 10,000 number will grow, as will IIN’s offerings. Continued expansion beyond college interns will bring more high school students, as well as adults looking to advance or change careers, into the fold. We will add to the experiences, facilitating longer-term opportunities, up to and including apprenticeships. On the shorter end of the time scale, job shadows for students and teacher externships are on the horizon.
The same technology that has helped make the 10,000-plus internship connections possible will allow for this expansion. That is accompanied by a high-touch approach — working directly with students, employers and educators throughout the state.
Internship excellence will be celebrated through the 14th annual IMPACT Awards on Feb. 18. Even greater successes, however, are yet to come. Learn more at www.indianaintern.net.
— Lori A. Danielson, GoTime Coaching, Indiana INTERNnet board president and Mike Slocum, Indiana INTERNnet executive director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.