Hospitals short of beds due to maximizing profit
Even so called not-for-profit hospitals have adopted profit maximizing business models by concentrating on outpatient surgeries with very short to no hospital stays. This is because hospital administrators wish to receive large salaries with large bonuses even if they need to increase charges to patients to the point the patient goes bankrupt.
Many new hospitals, and probably most, are actually reducing the number of available beds even as they add new additions. The CDC should "buy" extra floors on new hospitals that are under construction or are about to be constructed in order to have extra beds available for emergencies, disasters, and pandemics. Modern construction methods would allow many buildings to be built two or three, or more stories taller.
Government must address the possible long-term needs of the country, rather than short-term greed.
— David A Shepard, Bristol
Brad Rogers will make good county commissioner
On May 5, Elkhart County residents will have a unique opportunity to elect a true public servant. Brad Rogers is the county commissioner candidate that will listen to his constituents. He is a dedicated public servant and a team player.
As I have gotten to know our former sheriff, I see the embodiment of true conservative principals. He understands the best form of government is that which is closest to the people. He will endeavor to honor that form of government by listening to the people and leading from the front. I encourage you to vote for Brad Rogers, county commissioner.
— Mark Dobson, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.