Hoosier women need equal pay
Indiana legislators must act now to secure Hoosier women’s economic stability. On average, women in Indiana make 74 cents for their male peers’ dollar.
For black women in Indiana, the number is 58 cents on the dollar. For Latina women, it’s 53 cents: the threat of financial instability is especially pressing for women of color.
As a recent Indiana University graduate and a soon-to-be law student, this topic is especially important to me. I currently serve as a legislative intern for Women4Change, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for Hoosier women. We are tracking legislation, meeting with lawmakers and educating community members on issues related to women’s economic stability. These efforts are reassuring — I want to work in a state that values equality in the workplace.
Recently, state legislators from both major political parties spoke at the Women’s Economic Stability press conference, hosted by Women4Change and its Equality Pay$ coalition partners at the Indiana Statehouse.
“Women will lose out on over $200,000 over the course of their lifetime as a result of the gender pay gap,” Sen. Jean Breaux, D-District 34, said at the conference. “200,000 dollars has consequences, today or tomorrow.”
The gender pay gap is a complex problem, touching on a variety of issues, such as paid family leave, pregnancy accommodations, and childcare accessibility. Women4Change stands with Hoosier women by advocating for progress in all of these areas.
We are currently tracking legislation about wage history and wage range inquiries. House Bill 1162 would prohibit most employers from reviewing or relying on an applicant’s previous wages. This could help previously underpaid women to break free from the financial inequalities they faced at other jobs.
Senate Bill 342 would prohibit employers from discriminating against pregnant employees. Employers would also have to provide reasonable pregnancy accommodations.
Please contact your representatives and urge them to pass this legislation.
In the words of Sen. Breaux: “Let’s keep up the fight. It’s a fight worth having.”
— Naomi Farahan, Carmel
Love can overcome fear of foreigners
According to recent Pew research, 65% of Americans with no religious affiliation say the U.S. should help refugees fleeing violence and persecution, but only 25% of evangelical Christians agree. Say what?
One of the goals of any religion is to foster love and empathy toward all other human beings. Healthy religion would also create a sense of belonging, connectedness and oneness with creation — that is, with the Earth, with its vegetation and with all creatures, both human and otherwise, that we share this planet with.
In the Old Testament text, Deuteronomy 10:18–19 speaks of “taking care of foreigners by seeing they get food and clothing. You must treat foreigners with the same loving care; remember that you were once foreigners in Egypt.”
Looking again at the Pew research statistics, one has to wonder if it’s better to actually stay away from churches that convey this sort of exclusionary message, especially if appeals to follow the spirit of Scripture — and Jesus himself — fall on deaf ears. Do some religious persuasions foster fear of “the other” over solidarity with, and compassion for, those fleeing dangerous and unlivable situations?
Evangelical Christians are also the group most likely to support the president’s ban on Muslims. Is this more evidence of fear-based religion? If so, that’s astounding when one considers how most Christians profess to see love personified in Christ whose name they bear. Surely, this same love found in Jesus can cast out fear!
— Joann Smith, Goshen
