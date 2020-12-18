Hoosier utility consumers need shut-off protections
Hoosiers are struggling. Families do not have enough to cover basic needs while financial-assistance programs are being eliminated. Recent surveys conducted by IU’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs inform us that 17% of families cannot pay their utility bills, with Black and Hispanic families hardest hit.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that nearly 30% of Hoosier households are struggling to meet basic household expenses. At the same time, data compiled by the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association shows that utility debt is growing significantly as we are heading into the winter heating season. Total utility debt is expected to be more than $24 billion by the end of this year, which is more than three times what it was last year.
When COVID struck, Gov. Eric Holcomb protected Hoosier households by implementing a utility shutoff moratorium, but that expired Aug. 14. Indiana utilities need to be held accountable to their customers. It starts with federal action; I urge Sens. Braun and Young to include a nationwide utility shutoff moratorium as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package immediately. No one should go without power and other essential utility services during a pandemic.
Kerwin Olson, executive director, Citizens Action Coalition, Indianapolis
Some churches are hypocrites on protecting life
I read with interest the editorial by Brian Howey in Monday’s paper. I was especially impressed by these comments:
“The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation site, which has been very accurate, predicts 9,903 Hoosier COVID deaths by March 1, though if there was “universal” mask use (at 90%), the projected death toll by March 21 would be about 8,100. It puts Indiana’s mask usage rate at about 63%.”
“So, the 37% of Hoosiers determined not to wear masks to protect their neighbors will probably bring about 1,800 additional deaths.”
My Question: Why is it that so many of the churches who strongly identify with the pro-life movement, insist on meeting together (mask-free) and thereby contribute toward an additional 1,800 Hoosiers dying in the next 2½ months? Are 1,800 Hoosiers who are living, breathing, working, engaged in their community and churches, and possibly raising children just not as important as a fetus?
Many of these churches would move heaven and earth to keep just one mother from having an abortion. But canceling services and wearing masks is just too much to ask to help save 1,800 lives in Indiana. The hypocrisy is overwhelming.
Rex Hooley, Goshen
